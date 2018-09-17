There are more than a few pesky plants across the South that, if they come into contact with skin, will prompt rashes, burning, and pain. Yikes! We know many of them—poison ivy and oak, for example—but some take us by surprise. Study and keep an eye out for these plants when hiking or enjoying time in nature. Most importantly, be sure to keep your distance.

If you need to evaluate a plant that you think might be poisonous, be sure to do so visually. Don't touch it unless you have gloves on. One brush with any of these rash-inducing plants, and you'll never try tackling your yard work without gloves and long sleeves again. Read on for 10 dangerous plants and weeds you should never touch.