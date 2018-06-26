10 Plants That Will Take Over Your Yard

Don't blink! If you do, these plants will have spread past the point of no return—or, at least, past the point of pruning. There are plenty of shrubs, trees, and vines you should avoid planting in your yard, and we're here to warn you: Beware of these vigorous, fast-growing native and invasive species, because they will take over your yard, no question about it. This list includes invasive species that spread across the landscape, smothering everything in their path (like kudzu, of course), as well as fast-growing native species, like trumpet vine and Virginia creeper, which spread quickly and can become a nuisance in yards and gardens. Keep an eye out for these climbing vines and ever-broadening shrubs. You can keep some of them—like wisteria and some varieties of privet—in check with regular pruning, persistent thinning, and focused attention, but there are some that just don't belong in your garden and, if they invade, will cause headaches for years (we're looking at you, kudzu).