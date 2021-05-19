Pineapple-Flavored Strawberries Exist—Meet, the Hula Berry
And we thought cotton candy grapes were good.
You may have been walking through the farmers' market or plant nursery aisles and spotted them: white strawberries. These pale beauties aren't just a Willy Wonka version of that beloved springtime fruit, but hula berries. The striking white berries with bright red seeds take their name from their surprising pineapple flavor—and they just might be your new favorite addition to the berry bar.
Hula berries have a few other names, including pineberry, and they are completely natural, as in not genetically modified. They are instead a product of cross pollination by an ingenious strawberry farmer.
Not only are hula berries delicious—and surprising!— to eat, but they are also fun to grow. Stores like Home Depot and Walmart generally sell the baby plants in four packs with three female hula berries and one male red strawberry variety to help with cross pollination. Plant them near each other in spring in full sun, keep them watered, and wait for nature to take its course.
If you can't find hula berries, don't worry. According to the website Spoon University, there are "about 50 different varieties of white strawberries…each with a unique flavor." Japan has a love for a particular version known as the white jewel strawberry, which is considered a luxury fruit. Overall, white strawberries, as opposed to hula berries, are known for being "bigger, softer, and sweeter than their conventional counterparts." However, producing these little gems can take a lot of time, patience, and resources and even with their best efforts, per Spoon University, only 10% of the strawberries grown turn out white. That explains why their prices can be higher than your average red strawberry—which also gives you a good reason to try and grow your own.