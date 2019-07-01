10 Great Plants for the Front of Your House

My last post about planting things in front of the house that grow way too big angered many of you. Oh well, I always say hate mail is better than no mail. One request voiced by many was for a list of good plants for the front of the house. Here you go.The following plants are quite varied but share two things. First, they’re compact growers, need little pruning, aren’t fussy to grow, won’t swallow your house, and deer won’t eat them. Second, they all belong to our Southern Living Plant Collection. Click on the link to read more about them and find local retailers in your area that carry them.