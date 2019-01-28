The Real Meaning Behind Those Flowers You Give–and Get!
Who doesn't love receiving a bouquet of fresh flowers on Valentine's Day? They're a simple and classic reminder that someone is thinking about you. But, have you ever stopped to consider what those beautiful blooms actually mean? Is your sweetheart sending you a hidden message? It turns out that daisies, orchids, roses, and lilies all mean something quite different. In fact, some flowers even have negative connotations. So, be careful when choosing your Valentine's Day blossoms, folks, because a rose is not simply a rose.
Daisy
Perfect for the fresh and unguarded couple, daisies are the flower of innocence.
Calla Lily
This gorgeous, white bloom symbolizes magnificence and beauty. It can also mean purity and rebirth—which is why the calla lily is so popular during the Easter season.
Camellia
Faithfulness is the meaning behind this popular flower. If your sweetheart gives you a camellia this Valentine's Day, he's in it for the long haul.
Gardenia
This precious bloom represents joy and sweetness. If you receive this flower, your Valentine thinks you're perfectly lovely in every way.
Hydrangea
Hydrangeas are the flowers of apology, so if he forgot Valentine's Day, you should expect a bouquet of these beauties on February 15th.
Lilac
Representative of youthful bliss, these purple blooms are perfect for the couple whose love hasn't aged a day.
Verbena
Because of their appearance in religious ceremonies throughout history, these delicate blooms say "pray for me".
Dahlia
Have a friend who is feeling down, and you want to remind her of her strength and beauty? Give her dahlias, flowers that stand out in a crowd, just like your bestie.
Amaryllis
The amaryllis is often said to represent splendid beauty, and it's also meant to indicate worth beyond physical beauty. So, if you're gifted with this flower, it's truly something special.
Chrysanthemum
Chrysanthemum is the flower of optimism. It's easy to be positive when you're in love.
Rose
A rose simply represents love, so it's the most classic choice for Valentine's day. Saying "I love you" never goes out of style.
Clematis
If you receive purple clematis, you admirer holds you in high esteem: the color of the flower and its ability to climb to great heights symbolizes royalty.
Rhododendron
This stunning bloom actually has a negative connotation; it means "beware".
Larkspur
This is a sweet one—larkspur symbolizes first love.
Peony
This stunning, pink bloom symbolizes compassion, and it can represent a great marriage and happy life.
Ranunculus
Perfect for the Southern woman, ranunculus is often said to mean radiant charm.
Sunflower
Symbolizing adoration and delicate love, the sunflower is a brilliant choice for Valentine's Day.
Cosmos
The definition of the Greek word kosmos is harmony or order, and the cosmos' beautifully fringed petals and hues of pink, white, and lavender radiate harmony.
Daffodil
Often associated with regard and chivalry, daffodils are the gentleman's flower.
Sweet Pea
Sweet pea is the flower of bliss; give it to someone who makes you happy, happy, happy.
Magnolia
Magnolias symbolize nobility, so if your sweetheart presents you with this fragrant, white flower, chances are he'll treat you like a queen.
Poppy
These glorious yet fragile flowers are a symbol of remembrance, especially when honoring wartime sacrifice.
Orchid
Orchids represent rare and exotic beauty; give this to the person who is truly one of a kind.
Chamomile
Popularized by the relaxing tea blend, Chamomile actually means "energy in adversity".
Tansy
These dainty, yellow flowers look quite lovey, but they have a darker meaning: "I declare war on you."
Grape Hyacinth
This flower says "please forgive me". Sometimes, a simple apology is all it takes to repair a relationship.
Lavender
Perhaps one of the most fragrant blooms, this gorgeous flower symbolizes devotion.
Goldenrod
This bright and cheery bloom represents encouragement.
Hyssop
The hyssop symbolizes sacrifice, and it's no secret that with great love comes great sacrifice.
Forget-Me-Not
The name says it all. This flower beckons its recipient to forget-me-not!
Purple Iris
Representing wisdom and respect, giving this bloom is a bold statement indeed.
Pansy
The pansy is said to symbolize thoughtfulness and remembrance, which is why they are so popular on Veteran's Day.
Nasturtium
Although nasturtium is technically not a Valentine's Day flower, the bright bloom holds a special meaning: patriotism.
Heliotrope
Just when you thought the rose was the most meaningful flower, the heliotrope steals the show; it means eternal love.
Hollyhock
Don't let its frilly appearance fool you, this flower means "ambition."
Lily-of-the-Valley
These dainty little bulbs carry the tender message of sweetness.
Yellow Rose
A yellow rose is meant to symbolize warm feelings of friendship. So, while it's a beautiful flower, it is probably not the best choice for Valentine's Day.
Cornflower
This dainty blue bloom holds a special meaning, blessing.
Zinnia
Long-lasting affection is the beautiful meaning behind this cheery bloom.
Black-Eyed Susan
While the name of this yellow beauty is a bit odd, the meaning is something special: justice.
Honeysuckle
This fragrant flower is said to represent the bonds of love.
Red Tulip
A great alternative to the classic rose, red tulips are a bold declaration of love.
Morning Glory
You should feel very special if you are gifted with a morning glory on Valentine's Day because they represent affection.
Valerian
Your sweetheart could be trying to send a message with this flower; it means readiness.
White Clover
The white clover is often seen as a wish for good luck and great energy. A welcomed gift, indeed!
Echinacea
If you get a bouquet of echinacea, you can feel good about the future of yourself and your relationship: the flower symbolizes strength and health.
White Jasmine
The fragrance of the white jasmine is almost as lovely as its meaning: sweet love.
Purple Crocus
The purple crocus is one of the first signs that spring is near, so it makes sense that the blossom represents youthful happiness.
Yarrow
Simplicity is key. This dainty, yellow flower simply represents love.
Red Carnations
Color means everything when it comes to carnations. White means "sweet and lovely," while red says "I will never forget you," but yellow symbolizes disdain. Be careful with this bloom!