The Real Meaning Behind Those Flowers You Give–and Get!

By Jorie Nicole McDonald Updated September 15, 2022
Credit: Getty/Sean Ellis

Who doesn't love receiving a bouquet of fresh flowers on Valentine's Day? They're a simple and classic reminder that someone is thinking about you. But, have you ever stopped to consider what those beautiful blooms actually mean? Is your sweetheart sending you a hidden message? It turns out that daisies, orchids, roses, and lilies all mean something quite different. In fact, some flowers even have negative connotations. So, be careful when choosing your Valentine's Day blossoms, folks, because a rose is not simply a rose.

Daisy

Credit: Getty/Tim Graham/Contributor

Perfect for the fresh and unguarded couple, daisies are the flower of innocence. 

Calla Lily

Credit: Getty/Santi Visalli/Contributor

This gorgeous, white bloom symbolizes magnificence and beauty. It can also mean purity and rebirth—which is why the calla lily is so popular during the Easter season. 

Camellia

Credit: Getty/Frank Bienewald /Contributor

Faithfulness is the meaning behind this popular flower. If your sweetheart gives you a camellia this Valentine's Day, he's in it for the long haul.

Gardenia

Credit: Getty/JTB Photo/Contributor

This precious bloom represents joy and sweetness. If you receive this flower, your Valentine thinks you're perfectly lovely in every way.

Hydrangea

Credit: Getty/JTB Photo/Contributor

Hydrangeas are the flowers of apology, so if he forgot Valentine's Day, you should expect a bouquet of these beauties on February 15th.

Lilac

Credit: Getty Images/Johner Images

Representative of youthful bliss, these purple blooms are perfect for the couple whose love hasn't aged a day.

Verbena

Credit: Verbena

Because of their appearance in religious ceremonies throughout history, these delicate blooms say "pray for me".

Dahlia

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Have a friend who is feeling down, and you want to remind her of her strength and beauty? Give her dahlias, flowers that stand out in a crowd, just like your bestie.

Amaryllis

Credit: Getty/Flowerphotos/Contributor

The amaryllis is often said to represent splendid beauty, and it's also meant to indicate worth beyond physical beauty. So, if you're gifted with this flower, it's truly something special.

Chrysanthemum

Credit: Getty/Christopher Furlong/Staff

Chrysanthemum is the flower of optimism. It's easy to be positive when you're in love.

Rose

Credit: PORNCHAI KITTIWONGSAKUL/Staff

A rose simply represents love, so it's the most classic choice for Valentine's day. Saying "I love you" never goes out of style. 

Clematis

Credit: Jacky Parker Photography/Getty Images

If you receive purple clematis, you admirer holds you in high esteem: the color of the flower and its ability to climb to great heights symbolizes royalty. 

Rhododendron

Credit: New Rhododendrons for the South

This stunning bloom actually has a negative connotation; it means "beware".

Larkspur

Credit: Credit: Getty/stocknshares

This is a sweet one—larkspur symbolizes first love. 

Peony

Credit: Getty/Roberto Machado Noa/Contributor

This stunning, pink bloom symbolizes compassion, and it can represent a great marriage and happy life.

Ranunculus

Credit: Getty/GABRIEL BOUYS/Staff

Perfect for the Southern woman, ranunculus is often said to mean radiant charm.

Sunflower

Credit: Getty/Sean Gallup/Staff

Symbolizing adoration and delicate love, the sunflower is a brilliant choice for Valentine's Day.

Cosmos

Credit: Photography by Alexandra Rudge/Getty Images

The definition of the Greek word kosmos is harmony or order, and the cosmos' beautifully fringed petals and hues of pink, white, and lavender radiate harmony.  

Daffodil

Credit: Getty/Ben Pruchnie/Staff

Often associated with regard and chivalry, daffodils are the gentleman's flower.

Sweet Pea

Credit: Getty/DEA/RANDOM/Contributor

Sweet pea is the flower of bliss; give it to someone who makes you happy, happy, happy. 

Magnolia

Credit: Getty/Wild Horizon/Contributor

Magnolias symbolize nobility, so if your sweetheart presents you with this fragrant, white flower, chances are he'll treat you like a queen.

Poppy

Credit: Getty Images/Lauren Burke

These glorious yet fragile flowers are a symbol of remembrance, especially when honoring wartime sacrifice. 

Orchid

Credit: Getty/Nicky Loh/Stringer

Orchids represent rare and exotic beauty; give this to the person who is truly one of a kind.

Chamomile

Credit: Andrea Ricordi /Getty Images

Popularized by the relaxing tea blend, Chamomile actually means "energy in adversity".

Tansy

Credit: Steven Xiong / Getty Images

These dainty, yellow flowers look quite lovey, but they have a darker meaning: "I declare war on you."

Grape Hyacinth

Credit: Courtesy of Getty via JTB Photo for Southern Living

This flower says "please forgive me". Sometimes, a simple apology is all it takes to repair a relationship.

Lavender

Credit: Szabolcs Kiss/EyeEm/Getty Images

Perhaps one of the most fragrant blooms, this gorgeous flower symbolizes devotion.

Goldenrod

Credit: Mother Nature Network

This bright and cheery bloom represents encouragement.

Hyssop

Credit: Photo: Kathy Diemer/A Garden for All

The hyssop symbolizes sacrifice, and it's no secret that with great love comes great sacrifice. 

Forget-Me-Not

Credit: Courtesy of Getty via Silvia Reiche for Southern Living

The name says it all. This flower beckons its recipient to forget-me-not!

Purple Iris

Credit: Jim McKinley/Getty Images

Representing wisdom and respect, giving this bloom is a bold statement indeed.

Pansy

Credit: Westend61/Getty Images

The pansy is said to symbolize thoughtfulness and remembrance, which is why they are so popular on Veteran's Day.

Nasturtium

Credit: Westend61/Getty Images

Although nasturtium is technically not a Valentine's Day flower, the bright bloom holds a special meaning: patriotism.

Heliotrope

Credit: Photo: Ralph Anderson

Just when you thought the rose was the most meaningful flower, the heliotrope steals the show; it means eternal love. 

Hollyhock

Credit: Photo: Ralph Lee Anderson

Don't let its frilly appearance fool you, this flower means "ambition."

Lily-of-the-Valley

Credit: David Q. Cavagnaro/Getty

These dainty little bulbs carry the tender message of sweetness. 

Yellow Rose

Credit: Sharon Mccutcheon/EyeEm/Getty Images

A yellow rose is meant to symbolize warm feelings of friendship. So, while it's a beautiful flower, it is probably not the best choice for Valentine's Day.

Cornflower

Credit: Lisa Schaetzle /Getty Images

This dainty blue bloom holds a special meaning, blessing.

Zinnia

Credit: Ananya Apairach / EyeEm/Getty Images

Long-lasting affection is the beautiful meaning behind this cheery bloom.

Black-Eyed Susan

Credit: Getty

While the name of this yellow beauty is a bit odd, the meaning is something special: justice.

Honeysuckle

Credit: Hsvrs/Getty Images

This fragrant flower is said to represent the bonds of love.

Red Tulip

Credit: PhotoPlus Magazine/Getty Images

A great alternative to the classic rose, red tulips are a bold declaration of love.

Morning Glory

Credit: Photo: Wynn Myers; Styling: Sara Oswalt/Sisterbrother MGMT

You should feel very special if you are gifted with a morning glory on Valentine's Day because they represent affection.

Valerian

Credit: Getty Images

Your sweetheart could be trying to send a message with this flower; it means readiness. 

White Clover

Credit: De Agostini Picture Library/Getty Images

The white clover is often seen as a wish for good luck and great energy. A welcomed gift, indeed!

Echinacea

Credit: Sandra Clegg/Getty Images

If you get a bouquet of echinacea,  you can feel good about the future of  yourself and your relationship: the flower symbolizes strength and health. 

White Jasmine

Credit: Courtesy of Kazuo Ogawa/Aflo via Getty for Southern Living

The fragrance of the white jasmine is almost as lovely as its meaning: sweet love.

Purple Crocus

Credit: Courtesy of DEA / RANDOM via Getty for Southern Living

The purple crocus is one of the first signs that spring is near, so it makes sense that the blossom represents youthful happiness.

Yarrow

Credit: Credit: Getty/stocknshares

Simplicity is key. This dainty, yellow flower simply represents love.

Red Carnations

Credit: Getty/Sean Ellis

Color means everything when it comes to carnations. White means "sweet and lovely," while red says "I will never forget you," but yellow symbolizes disdain. Be careful with this bloom!

By Jorie Nicole McDonald