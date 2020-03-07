'Felicity' Hydrangeas Have the Prettiest Pastel Multi-Colored Blooms

Hydrangeas are the standout stars of summer gardens. Plant these flowering shrubs in containers on the front porch, or line them along the fence for a big display of colorful blooms. When it comes to picking which type of hydrangeas to put in your yard, the choices can be overwhelming. We love so many selections on the market—from trendy 'Strawberry Sundae' to tried-and-true 'Limelight.' Hydrangeas may be old-fashioned flowers, but new varieties hitting the floor at garden centers keep them current.

For a new selection that puts on a spectacular season show, we suggest the 'Felicity' hydrangea. It's a part of the popular French hydrangea family. 'Felicity' produces lacecap-like blooms, with smaller flat clusters of flowers are surrounded by larger showier ones. The wow-factor of this hydrangea? Its flowers change colors as they mature throughout the season. 'Felicity' first produces blooms that open as a rosy pink. As they mature throughout the summer, the flowers will turn into pastel lavenders and seafoam greens. At some points during the season, these multi-colored petals show off all three hues at once. The look of your garden will evolve as summer fades into fall. Snip a few stems for long-lasting cut arrangements or bouquets. Buy on for your garden from Spring Hill Nursery.