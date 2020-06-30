The Top 10 Plants for Seaside Gardens

By Coastal Living Editors Updated June 30, 2020
African Lily

These perennials resist deer and tolerate wind and salt spray, making them ideal for exposed coastal gardens.

African Lily

This vibrant flower adds an unexpected touch of the tropics to Northern gardens. When winter arrives, pots can be tended as houseplants indoors in a sunny spot.

Allium

Allium

Allium's includes purple and sky-blue varieties, as well as chives. Because their scent is oniony rather than floral, they repel animals. Good drainage is important.

Anise Hyssopp

Anise Hyssopp

This flower attracts butterflies with its licorice scent and violet hue. The 3- to 5-foot-tall, drought-tolerant trouper thrives in full sun or partial shade in well-drained soil.

Bleeding Heart

Bleeding Heart

Belying its delicate appearance, Bleeding Heart holds up well in winter. Plants prefer sunlight to partial shade and can be cut back midsummer, after foliage fades.

Flowering Tobacco

Flowering Tobacco

Technically a tender perennial, Flowering tobacco can be grown almost anywhere as an annual. It lends grace and fragrance to beds and borders all summer.

Lady's-Mantle

Lady's-Mantle

Snip off blossoms before they mature to keep this prolific self-sower in check. Afternoon shade will help prevent leaf scorch.

Annual Poppies

Annual Poppies

They self-sow reliably wherever the sun is ample and the drainage is good. Seeds dormant in the soil can re-emerge unexpectedly years later.

Russian Sage

Russian Sage

Russian Sage stands tall—up to 4 feet. The lilac-blue sun worshipper, neither Russian nor sage but instead a Himalayan mint, yields four months of flowering.

Veronica 'Sunny Border Blue'

Veronica 'Sunny Border Blue'

If deadheaded faithfully, these flowers will bloom May through October. Divide it every three years and share the wealth with friends.

Ornamental Grasses

Ornamental Grasses

When knitting a garden to the uncultivated landscape, Ornamental Grasses are useful. They dance in the breeze, lending extra dimension. Full sun required.

By Coastal Living Editors