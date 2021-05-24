The Birkin Is This Year's Trendiest Houseplant
Luckily, it's easy to get your hands on.
Ask anyone about their favorite houseplant, and there's a good chance they'll begin to wax poetic about a philodendron. Philodendrons are easy-care houseplants that thrive in low light environs and can be counted on to bring life to indoor spaces. Lately, we've noticed one kind of philodendron that's been gaining lots of buzz among houseplant enthusiasts. It's the Birkin, and it's everywhere this year. (Luckily, it's also much easier to acquire than the famed bag that shares its name. No waiting list required!)
Philodendron 'Birkin' is a compact houseplant with distinctive, eye-catching foliage. The glossy, deep green leaves have a white or bright yellow pinstripe pattern that develops as the leaves mature. The play of color on the textured surface of the leaves makes them look like they're glowing.
Birkins thrive in bright indirect light. They also have low-maintenance watering requirements and need water once a week or once every two weeks, depending on the environment. For best results, you should let the top layers of soil dry out before watering. While they're relatively drought resistant plants, they're much happier if they don't have to go too long without a drink of water.
As for the soil, the Birkin likes a nutrient-rich, moist, well-draining environment. It also likes medium levels of humidity and can grow well in the 40-70% humidity range. If you choose to fertilize, it's best to do so sparingly in spring or summer. Growing a Birkin is a relatively hands-off experience but keeping an eye on the plant to ensure it's happy in its pot and in its position in a room relative to light and temperature is a good idea. The Birkin, like many tropical plants, is mildly toxic and should be kept away from pets and children.
