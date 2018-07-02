Eww! 10 Smelly Plants That Are Making Your Garden Stink
No matter if it's spring or fall, or if you like bright blooms or rustic greenery, your garden should be a place of refuge. When the wind carries the fresh aroma of your blooming flora, it's nothing less than a blissful moment. Placing those fragrant blooms into a vase for your kitchen? Even better. However, not all plants smell so sweet; and we'd all do well to avoid a few unsavory picks hidden amongst the roses and daises. Sometimes the mistake is made before even leaving the nursery, and something as seemingly insignificant as the color—or even the gender—of the plant can make the difference between a sweet honeysuckle-like smell and an unappetizing skunky stench. Beware the foul, the stinky, the rancid, and the fishy—here are 10 smelly plants you should keep out of your garden.
Bradford Pear Tree
Our favorite outdoorsman, the Grumpy Gardener, has a thing or two to say about Bradford pear trees. Most namely, that he absolutely hates them. Aside from its thorny seedlings and invasive growth pattern, the Bradford pear tree stands out for another unpalatable reason: Its smell can only be described as that of a dead fish. Yep, its flowers smell overwhelmingly fishy. That means you can be hundreds of miles away from the closest coastline, but you're still smelling that rancid tuna all year long. Thanks, but no thanks.
Crown Imperial
These brightly hued flowers might look rather regal in your garden or potters, but the fragrance—er, more like odor—is definitely the star of the show. Some say sulfurous and phenolic, others say straight up skunky. No matter your nose's preference, you don't want to be caught smelling this flower in a stiff wind. If you can't help but love the pretty drooping blooms, plant them in a secluded spot.
Ginkgo Tree
While there's no denying the sheer beauty of the ginkgo tree when its leaves turn that bright yellow hue, you'll be holding your nose if you accidentally plant a female ginkgo tree instead of a male. Their fruit is messy and smelly in a way that'll make your senses take a real hit. (The fruit contain butyric acid, which also can be found in other unsavory smells.) Stick with male ginkgo trees to make sure your yard stays happy and bright—and stink-free.
Valerian
These dainty bunches of ivory blooms pack a punch in the fragrance department. Instead of the sweet floral notes you'd expect from this plant, you'll get more of a sour, rank odor we've heard described fittingly as "dirty sweat socks." However, the flower contains some medicinal benefits when used to brew herbal tea or to soak in the bath. With that in mind, maybe the repugnant odor is a small price to pay?
English Boxwood
Did you know that the English boxwood variety just happens to smell like a liter box? While boxwood takes any garden from shabby to chic in the blink of an eye, you better choose wisely. English boxwood is quite the looker, but it shouldn't be used to flank your front door if you want to welcome guests without making them pinch their noses. It's known to smell a little—or a lot—like cat pee. When in doubt, American or Japanese boxwood will cover your bases with style and without stench.
Sea Holly
If anything, this flower gives that much-desired pop of blue color during the summertime. The prickly blooms turn into globe-like thistles that have a unique power to make you think you're smelling—please, excuse us—dog poop. Before you survey the yard for the source of the offending stench, just know it's your beautiful, blooming blue Sea Holly. As a small consolation, you can pick these flowers, rinse the scent off them, and use them in arrangements.
Moss Phlox
Also known as Creeping Phlox, this plant offers a stunning sweep of bright color over your flowerbed floor. Offering vibrant shades of blues, purples, and pinks, this plant makes a statement in every garden—and not just because of its looks. The scent will take you back to the 1970s real quick. It emits an odor that smells akin to cannabis, so much so that it once attracted police attention to an innocent couple's home, reports say. While it usually doesn't lead to criminal investigation when planted in your garden, you can never be too safe. (What would the neighbors think?)
Yellow Alyssum
Unlike its annual counterpart, the sweet white alyssum plant, yellow alyssum flowers are perennial, yellow, and not sweet-smelling at all. Though the plant is affectionately known as "Basket of Gold," the flowers are known for being notoriously foul-smelling. It's best not to expect a sweet, honeysuckle scent. Like Creeping Phlox, however, it makes a great ground-cover option with its low, wide-reaching blooms.
White Stopper
(Eugenia axillaris)
The leathery green leaves and dainty white blooms of this plant make it a popular native plant of Florida. It gets dotted with small red berries during its cycle, but the real attention-grabber is its scent. On a still, mild day, you might not notice; but on a warm day flecked with seasonal breezes, get ready for a skunky surprise. To be delicate, we could describe it as an unpleasant "earthiness," but we're all friends here.
Society Garlic
Something about these tall, skinny purple blooms makes us want to forgive their off-putting scent. If you couldn't guess from the name, the plant gives off a distinct garlicky odor that might or might not bother you. After a warm rain, however, expect the stench to be at its strongest. If you're worried, just skip potting this plant to put on your porch or to flank your front door. Besides, we'll take a garlicky scent over skunky any day.