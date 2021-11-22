Save Your Favorite Plants and Produce from Pests with These Sticky Fly Traps

The traps are a bright yellow color to attract insects and feature a sticky glue finish to trap them once they land on the surface. The formula is odorless and non-toxic so it doesn't pose a harm to people or pets that may come into contact with the trap. Plus, they're easy to set up and require no mixing or spraying. Simply peel back the top layer, insert into the pot, and watch it begin to collect flies. The traps are water- and UV-resistant, so they don't need to be replaced until they're covered with bugs.