11 Bugs That Look Scary But Are Actually Harmless

Warning: Images of creepy crawlies to follow. These bugs might startle you or send shivers down your spine, but there's no need to worry about these bugs—not too much, anyway. From crickets to beetles to spiders, there's no denying that these creepy crawlies aren't the prettiest of the bunch. That said, they're also not poisonous, and that's a quality we appreciate more than any other when it comes to encountering bugs in the wild or (heaven forbid) in our homes. While these insects are relatively harmless, it doesn't mean we want to live with them. (A bug is a bug.) In any case, we've gathered a few relatively harmless bugs here in hopes it will help you identify any you may encounter on your baseboards or in the outdoors.