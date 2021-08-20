Don't Let These Weeds Kill Your Garden's Fall Vibes

There are so many lovely blooms to enjoy in your garden during the fall. We love the deep reds, purples, and yellows that are typical of fall garden flowers. They almost imitate the foliage around them. With any time of the year comes the battle of weeding and pruning our gardens. Although we adore our fall blooms, we don't love the sneaky annual weeds that seem to creep in during the fall and all the sudden multiply in the spring.

When it comes to fall weed control, hand pulling is always the easiest solution for smaller areas, even if it does require a little bit of time. You can catch all of the following fall-emerging weeds early by hand-pulling, which will help prevent them from spreading after their dormant period in the winter. We've researched the most common fall-emerging weeds for lawns and gardens, and included ways to identify them, so that your fall weed control experience is as pleasant as possible.