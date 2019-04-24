Why Carpenter Bees Have Gotten So Much Worse

Have you ever heard of the Law of Unintended Consequences? It expresses the thought that sometimes an action to improve something ends up making something worse. And that's certainly the case when it comes to the EPA, pressure-treated lumber, and a pest called the carpenter bee.

The Difference Between Carpenter and Bumblebees

You probably have carpenter bees buzzing around your house right now. They're almost dead ringers for friendly, beneficial bumblebees, but there's an easy way to distinguish them. A bumblebee has a hairy yellow abdomen. The abdomens of carpenter bees are hairless and glossy black.

Carpenter bees damage wood by boring perfectly round, half-inch wide holes into it to lay eggs and build a tunnel-like nest. They don't eat the wood as termites do—they just excavate it. I think they must have the strongest jawbones in the world because they can quickly bore through wood too hard to drive a nail. Each year the bees locate the old holes, clean them out, and enlarge the chamber to raise more young. Over time, this can seriously weaken the wood.

These insects used to be the bane of mainly weathered, untreated wood like old fence posts or unpainted siding. Carpenter bees typically avoided stained or painted wood (and still do, though they may still attack it). To prevent damage to newly built wooden decks and porches from bees, people relied on pressure-treated lumber containing CCA—chromated copper arsenate. The chemicals in CCA prevented rot and insect damage. I've dug up pieces of old pressure-treated lumber buried in the ground for 20 years and not found a single insect hole.

Why Are Carpenter Bees Still a Problem?

In 2003, however, the EPA banned the use of arsenic in pressure-treated wood used for home construction, claiming that it leached into the ground and posed a hazard. Pressure-treated lumber now contains the preservative ACQ, which stands for "alkaline copper quat." It claims the higher concentration of copper in ACQ would compensate for the insecticidal arsenic no longer there.

Unfortunately, carpenter bees found a way to persist through this new formula.

New Pressure-Treated Wood

I ventured across the street yesterday to inspect a 25-year-old deck built with CCA pressure-treated lumber. It has not received the slightest maintenance in its life, yet there is no mark on it except for normal weathering—no termite damage, no carpenter bees. Then I came home to discover four new carpenter bee holes in my ACQ pressure-treated deck that isn't six months old. For this reason, I instructed the builders that no posts supporting the deck should come into ground contact, even if labeled for it. If carpenter bees bore right through the wood, imagine what termites might do.

Oh, and that's not the only problem with the new pressure-treated wood. Remember the higher concentration of copper in ACQ? Well, you better not use aluminum nails or flashing with this wood because the copper and aluminum generate a tiny electrical current that quickly corrodes the aluminum. Boom! Deck falls. Use only stainless steel or galvanized steel nails and flashing.

How To Control Carpenter Bees