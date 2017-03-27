Before-and-After Yard Makeovers That Will Make Your Jaw Drop
These before-and-after yard makeovers prove that you don't necessarily need tons of effort or a huge budget to make a major impact in your yard. While some of these ho-hum yards were completely transformed by building courtyards or outdoor dining rooms, just a few, small tweaks—like adding some tidy shrubs or healing a patchy lawn—created huge improvements to a yard's overall curb appeal. Whether you're looking to make dramatic or subtle changes, these jaw-dropping makeovers will surely inspire your next project.
This Yard Was Barren
The barren yard of this 1935 Oklahoma City Tudor looked like something out of "The Wizard of Oz."
Now It's Bursting with Tulips
The homeowner planted 800 tulip bulbs, and now it's a beautiful display of color.
This Yard Lacked Interest
This large yard was cut in two by a long sidewalk. With minimal landscaping, it was certainly in need of a wow-factor.
Now It Creates a Warm Welcome
The sidewalk was taken out, and boxwood border gave structure to the yard. Rosemary and cascading greenery soften the look of the new brick entry.
This Yard Was Covered by a Deck
There's nothing wrong with a good deck, but the homeowners were looking for something that gave the feeling of a permanent outdoor room.
Now the Backyard Is a Spot for Entertaining
Beautiful pavers in a shade that blends with the home's exterior set the foundation for the patio that effortlessly blends into the yard.
This Yard Was a Sad-Looking Entry
The small area lacked inspiration and needed a focal point.
Now It's a Serene Oasis
A tranquil water feature, inexpensive gravel, and a boxwood border create a stunning retreat.
This Yard Was a Carport
This carport took up much of the backyard of this home and certainly didn't add to the appeal.
Now It's a Rear Courtyard
Weather-resistant outdoor curtains and a fresh coat of paint dress up the former carport. The courtyard now doubles as a seating area and dining space—making it ideal for outdoor entertaining.
This Yard Lacked Shade
After losing a 100-year-old hickory tree in this backyard, the homeowners lacked a shady spot to beat the summer heat.
Now It's an Outdoor Dining Room
A beautiful fireplace, iron pergola draped in wisteria, and twinkling pendant lights act as the foundation of this outdoor dining room. A beautiful, long dining table with mismatched metal chairs completes the space.
This Small Backyard Lacked Allure
The homeowners were looking for less grass and more living space.
Now It's a Low-Maintenance Courtyard
Beautiful pavers and low-maintenance landscaping have created a space perfectly suited for the homeowners to enjoy. The courtyard now acts as an extension of the home.
This Front Yard Was Overgrown
Overgrown landscaping in the front yard detracted from the home's curb appeal.
Now It Shows Off the Curb Appeal
A cluster of American boxwoods behind a manicured boxwood hedge keeps the landscape simple and classic—just like the home's updated exterior.
This Backyard Was for the Kids
A swing set took up much of the yard and had been outgrown by the homeowners' children.
Now It's a Grown-Up Gathering Place
Adirondack chairs, a gravel surface with a stone border, and a rustic metal fire pit makes the perfect spot for gathering on chilly evenings.
This Backyard Was Just Used for Entry to the Basement
The rarely used entrance to the basement was an eyesore.
Now It's a Pergola
This Front Yard Was a Bit Dull
The landscaping was complete with just a few scraggly bushes.
Now It's a Cottage Charmer
It didn't take much to upgrade the yard. Two evergreen trees set off the short hedge. A border of colorful flowers and a few perfectly placed containers complete the garden.
This Yard Had No Landscaping
Aside from a few random bushes, this yard was void of life.
Now It's a Stunning Garden
This Yard Needed a Pop of Color
The beautiful farmhouse was getting lost in a large, bland yard.
Now It Lets the Charming Farmhouse Shine
The less-is-more mentality definitely paid off here. A simple carpet of lush green grass is all that was needed to step up this farmhouse.
This Yard Needed a Few Tweaks
The landscaping wasn't too bad—it just needed some manicuring and refinement.
Now It's Perfectly Manicured
A row of bushes in assorted sizes line the house and gives order to the yard. The lawn was rid of its brown patches and now is a lush expanse of green.
This Sloped Yard was a Challenge
The incline of this yard made it necessary to think outside the box.
Now It Gives Major Curb Appeal
Ground cover and a couple clusters of bushes in assorted sizes are all that was needed to upgrade this home's curb appeal.