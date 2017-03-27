Before-and-After Yard Makeovers That Will Make Your Jaw Drop

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 27, 2022
Credit: Hector Sanchez

These before-and-after yard makeovers prove that you don't necessarily need tons of effort or a huge budget to make a major impact in your yard. While some of these ho-hum yards were completely transformed by building courtyards or outdoor dining rooms, just a few, small tweaks—like adding some tidy shrubs or healing a patchy lawn—created huge improvements to a yard's overall curb appeal. Whether you're looking to make dramatic or subtle changes, these jaw-dropping makeovers will surely inspire your next project.

This Yard Was Barren

Credit: Courtesy of homeowner

The barren yard of this 1935 Oklahoma City Tudor looked like something out of "The Wizard of Oz."

Now It's Bursting with Tulips

Credit: Alison Miksch

The homeowner planted 800 tulip bulbs, and now it's a beautiful display of color.

This Yard Lacked Interest

Credit: Courtesy Anna Evans

This large yard was cut in two by a long sidewalk. With minimal landscaping, it was certainly in need of a wow-factor.

Now It Creates a Warm Welcome

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

The sidewalk was taken out, and boxwood border gave structure to the yard. Rosemary and cascading greenery soften the look of the new brick entry.

This Yard Was Covered by a Deck

Credit: Courtesy of Anna Evans

There's nothing wrong with a good deck, but the homeowners were looking for something that gave the feeling of a permanent outdoor room.

Now the Backyard Is a Spot for Entertaining

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Beautiful pavers in a shade that blends with the home's exterior set the foundation for the patio that effortlessly blends into the yard.

This Yard Was a Sad-Looking Entry

Credit: Courtesy of homeowner

The small area lacked inspiration and needed a focal point.

Now It's a Serene Oasis

Credit: Hector Sanchez

A tranquil water feature, inexpensive gravel, and a boxwood border create a stunning retreat.

This Yard Was a Carport

Credit: Courtesy of homeowner

This carport took up much of the backyard of this home and certainly didn't add to the appeal.

Now It's a Rear Courtyard

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Weather-resistant outdoor curtains and a fresh coat of paint dress up the former carport. The courtyard now doubles as a seating area and dining space—making it ideal for outdoor entertaining.

This Yard Lacked Shade

After losing a 100-year-old hickory tree in this backyard, the homeowners lacked a shady spot to beat the summer heat.

Now It's an Outdoor Dining Room

Credit: Tria Giovan

A beautiful fireplace, iron pergola draped in wisteria, and twinkling pendant lights act as the foundation of this outdoor dining room. A beautiful, long dining table with mismatched metal chairs completes the space.

This Small Backyard Lacked Allure

The homeowners were looking for less grass and more living space.

Now It's a Low-Maintenance Courtyard

Beautiful pavers and low-maintenance landscaping have created a space perfectly suited for the homeowners to enjoy. The courtyard now acts as an extension of the home.

This Front Yard Was Overgrown

Credit: Courtesy of homeowner

Overgrown landscaping in the front yard detracted from the home's curb appeal.

Now It Shows Off the Curb Appeal

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

A cluster of American boxwoods behind a manicured boxwood hedge keeps the landscape simple and classic—just like the home's updated exterior.

This Backyard Was for the Kids

Credit: Courtesy of homeowner

A swing set took up much of the yard and had been outgrown by the homeowners' children.

Now It's a Grown-Up Gathering Place

Credit: Alison Miksch

Adirondack chairs, a gravel surface with a stone border, and a rustic metal fire pit makes the perfect spot for gathering on chilly evenings.

This Backyard Was Just Used for Entry to the Basement

Credit: Courtesy of homeowner

The rarely used entrance to the basement was an eyesore.

Now It's a Pergola

Credit: Alison Miksch

The homeowners relocated large shrubs and added a deck and vine-covered pergola. The space is now used as a shady spot for relaxing on warm summer days.

This Front Yard Was a Bit Dull

Credit: Courtesy of homeowner

The landscaping was complete with just a few scraggly bushes.

Now It's a Cottage Charmer

Credit: Alison Miksch

It didn't take much to upgrade the yard. Two evergreen trees set off the short hedge. A border of colorful flowers and a few perfectly placed containers complete the garden. 

This Yard Had No Landscaping

Credit: Courtesy of homeowner

Aside from a few random bushes, this yard was void of life.

Now It's a Stunning Garden

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Two stately container gardens are placed on either side of the front door. Clipped boxwoods and white annuals round out the yard.

This Yard Needed a Pop of Color

Credit: Courtesy of homeowner

The beautiful farmhouse was getting lost in a large, bland yard.

Now It Lets the Charming Farmhouse Shine

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

The less-is-more mentality definitely paid off here. A simple carpet of lush green grass is all that was needed to step up this farmhouse.

This Yard Needed a Few Tweaks

Credit: Courtesy of homeowner

The landscaping wasn't too bad—it just needed some manicuring and refinement.

Now It's Perfectly Manicured

Credit: Alison Miksch

A row of bushes in assorted sizes line the house and gives order to the yard. The lawn was rid of its brown patches and now is a lush expanse of green.

This Sloped Yard was a Challenge

Credit: Courtesy of homeowner

The incline of this yard made it necessary to think outside the box.

Now It Gives Major Curb Appeal

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Ground cover and a couple clusters of bushes in assorted sizes are all that was needed to upgrade this home's curb appeal.

