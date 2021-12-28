Southerners are all about making a good first impression, and of course, so is the real estate industry. Whether doing a drive-by or scrolling through Zillow listings, the first thing any potential buyer will notice about your home is the curb appeal. It sets the standard for what they can expect from the rest of the property and might be the only chance you have to catch their attention. Good landscaping can actually increase your home's value by up to 20%, so it's not something you want to ignore if you ever plan to sell. Here's how to tackle it.

Maintain What You Have

Start off by doing an audit of your current property. Do you need to pull some weeds from the garden? Is your lawn overgrown? What about your patio—does it need to be power washed, or are there any cracks? By taking care of what's already there, you can assess what your next steps are while still showing in the meantime that you care about the home.

Work with a Professional

Chances are if landscaping is already within your skillset, you don't need to be reading this. Hiring a pro to help you out is important because they have a thorough understanding of how much work is expected for your area, the plants and trees that thrive there, and what you'll get the best ROI on.

Consider Privacy

Is your house located on a main road or do you have a tiny backyard next to your neighbor's doghouse? The more exposed your home is to these kinds of elements, the less appealing your property might seem. While you by no means should set up a barricade (after all, people can't judge what they can't see), it's smart to consider things like tall hedges or a picket fence to create a charming divide between your house and the rest of the world.

Start Planting

You may love roses and be willing to put in the work to maintain them, but a potential buyer with a brown thumb could look at them as a red flag. (Even if you plan to take the bushes with you, they still must fill in the space.) Instead, opt for low-maintenance plants and trees that make sense for your climate and outdoor area.

Go for Hardscaping

Having a defined front pathway creates a "Come on in, y'all!" welcome at first sight. Other high priority elements to consider include a deck or patio and a trending outdoor kitchen. After all, your yard isn't just for display purposes, it's meant to be truly used and enjoyed.

Remember the Extras