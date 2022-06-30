Invasive Ferns Species You Should Avoid Planting Outdoors

"Two decades ago, climbing ferns were exploding in South Florida. Thankfully, scenes like this are now rare, but it illustrates what can happen if Old World Climbing Fern (Lygodium microphyllum) is allowed to grow unchecked." – Jennifer Possley

If you've never given much thought to your seasonal ferns aside from purchasing and watering, consider this the summer that all that changes. From the best indoor ferns to our top tips for keeping your fern green and thriving, it turns out, there's a whole lot to know about these Southern-porch favorites. But don't be fooled into thinking it's all good news. There are quite a few non-native fern varieties that experts like Jennifer Possley, conservation program manager at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables, Florida, consider invasive—and you know that's one term a gardener never wants to hear. On a more positive note, there are things that you can do to help keep these invasive species in check, starting with being able to identify non-native species in your state.

According to Possley, invasive species are second only to development in the list of culprits contributing to biodiversity loss. "Non-native invasive species usually grow and spread very quickly, often much more quickly than our native species, which are growing in the geographic area where they evolved, complete with natural checks and balances," she says. It's a problem to be sure, but one that can be remedied or at least slowed with proper care. That means familiarizing yourself with the invasive fern species in your state and also planning your landscape carefully. "The best things you can do to support our fantastic plant heritage here in the South is to ensure that your landscape is dominated by native plants, keep a watch for anything that seems to be spreading aggressively, and nip weeds in the bud."

To get you started on the journey, Possley shares her list of most loathed invasive ferns.

Invasive Fern Species