Attention, Southerners: The Christmas Cactus Is the Houseplant of Our Dreams

In recent weeks, many of us have turned to updating our home decor as a way to liven up the environments we're spending so much time in during the coronavirus crisis. Marie Kondo-ing our pantry? You betcha. Spring cleaning our closets? Yes, indeed. Adding more easy houseplants even beginners can't kill to our indoor plants collection? Boy, have we ever.

Sometimes, however, more traditional houseplants like Fiddle Leaf Figs and Peace Lillies alone don't cut it. That's why, we've taken to enhancing our plants collection with succulents and cacti, too. Among these newcomers to our homes? The Christmas cactus—also known as the Thanksgiving cactus, crab cactus, or holiday cactus—a wonderful spiny plant we've overlooked for too long. Turns out, we're not alone in our recent obsession:

“With shoppers spending more time at home than ever, they are looking for ways to spruce up their spaces, and low-maintenance and colorful Christmas cacti offer a vibrant addition to any home. In the past three months, we’ve seen a 75% increase [as compared to the same time last year] in searches on Etsy for Christmas cacti," says Dayna Isom Johnson, Etsy Trend Expert, adding that whether styled as a decorative accent in a living room, or as the centerpiece to a dining table, or on a high shelf that elevates the cactus to showcase its beautiful blooms, the Christmas cactus is a versatile home accessory. "Another growing plant trend are pink succulents and cacti items, which [have] seen a 91% increase in searches on Etsy in the past three month," she continues, also noting that this is as compared to the same time last year.

Ready to treat yourself to a beautiful Christmas cactus? Our favorite is pictured above and available on Etsy for $24.99 here, but we also love the Christmas Cactus "Limelight Dancer," available on Etsy here for the same price. For something even more affordable, try this red blooming Christmas Cactus four-inch plant clipping, listed on Etsy for $7.99 here.

WATCH: All About the Easter Cactus