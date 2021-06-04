Our Favorite Philodendron Varieties That Brighten Up Every Room
We’ll always love these easy-care houseplants.
Houseplants add that something special to any room. We're partial to low-maintenance, easy-care houseplants with vibrant leaf colors and patterns. Philodendrons are some of our most reliable and long lived. They grow hardily in most indoor conditions, making them ideal for low-light environs. Most don't thrive in bright, direct light but do better—and grow bushy rather than leggy—in bright, indirect light. Too much water is kryptonite for these houseplants. They should only be watered when needed. When the top layers of soil feel dry, that's a good indication the plant might be in need of water. Everyone needs a philodendron—just be sure to keep them away from children and pets due to their toxicity. Whether they're planted pots or hanging baskets, we just love to see them.
- Heartleaf Philodendron
(Philodendron hederaceum) – This pretty, deep green philodendron has heart-shaped leaves and thrives in low to bright levels of indirect light.
2. Birkin Philodendron
(Philodendron 'Birkin') – This trendy, fast-growing houseplant has stunning variegated deep green foliage with delicate yellow and white stripes. It can grow quite large; in the right conditions it will reach 3 feet tall and wide.
3. Brasil Philodendron
(Philodendron hederaceum 'Brasil') – This heartleaf philodendron cultivar has gorgeous yellow-and-green leaves on pinkish stems. It grows in a cascade and is ideal for hanging baskets.
4. 'Lemon Lime' Philodendron
(Philodendron hederaceum 'Lemon Lime') – This vining philodendron has eye-catching chartreuse foliage that matures from yellow to lime. The neon leaves add a punch to any houseplant collection and are reminiscent of another favorite houseplant, pothos.
5. 'Burle Marx' Philodendron
(Philodendron 'Burle Marx') – This eye-catching philodendron is a small plant that has big, glossy, heart-shaped leaves. It's a relatively sun- and drought-tolerant planting.
Do you love philodendrons as much as we do? What's your favorite variety?