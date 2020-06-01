Displaying Fake and Real Houseplants Together Is a Great Decorating Trick

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Joanna Gaines has long espoused the virtues of faux flowers and greenery, but sometimes we still need a nudge in the right direction to free us of our reluctance to choose fake plants.

That came in the form of an article titled The Secret to Convincing Fake Plants Is Also Having Real Ones—Here’s How to Make It Work from Apartment Therapy which gently taught us that adding some fake plants into a space can actually do wonders for our home décor.

So what makes this strategy so stellar? "By mixing and matching artificial and live plants, you’re able to partake in different plant trends like the Fiddle Leaf Fig, without having to worry about it dying. Especially for areas in the home that lack sufficient natural light, chances are real plants like the Fiddle Leaf Fig will drop leaves until it’s bare," shares Danny Watson, Home Depot Associate with Southern Living. She also told us that the Monstera is fast becoming the new Fiddle Leaf Fig in terms of plant trends. "They are super popular and make a statement in a room. Once you make the initial investment with artificial plants, you’re done! Ultimately, mixing artificial and live plants can save you time and money. And no one knows the truth, but you!"

Alfred Palomares, Vice President of Merchandising, 1-800-Flowers.com, also chimes in as to why this mix of fake and easygoing real houseplants work so wonderfully in our living spaces:"Plants bring natural beauty into the home—they are also calming, relaxing, and air purifying. However, not everyone has a green thumb or the time to dedicate to tending to a personal plant oasis. Mixing hardy indoor plants, that are easy to care for and low-maintenance, with artificial plants is a nice solution to further enhance your home décor and uplift your mood," he tells Southern Living.

Below, Palomares picks his top indoor plants from The Plant Shop at 1-800-Flowers.com to incorporate into your home alongside some fake shrubs:

"This trendy houseplant, with its glossy, emerald-green leaves can sustain long bouts of neglect, while still maintaining its beauty," says Palomares. "It prefers moderate, indirect light and some sun." We particularly love placing this houseplant in the dining room or living room to add a bit of visual interest and color.

They may be on the pricier side, but these plants are well worth the investment. "The lush ZZ Plant, known for its herringbone-style leaves, thrives best in a low light environment and does not need frequent drinks of water," says Palomares.

Succulents, from $19.99

"Wildly popular and easy to care for, these adorable plants require less of your time to nurture," offers Palomares. P.S. Pink succulents, we've got our eyes on you.

"[These] are both fun options to add to your space, can survive in a wide range of temperatures (40—90°F), and only need water when their soil is dry to the touch," shares Palomares. (We won't tell if you spring for both.)

This plant isn't just good for nurturing sunburnt skin, it's also a great choice for beautifying your space: "Known for its air purifying benefits and soothing gel produced by its upright, green leaves, the Aloe Vera plant can be watered infrequently (every two to four weeks) and can survive in bright, direct, or indirect light," Palomares comments.

