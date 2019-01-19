20 Easy Houseplants Even Beginners Can't Kill
Try as we might, the word "green thumb" won't necessarily make it onto the resumé anytime soon. While an indoor plant can purify your air, bring life to your home décor, and make you feel like you're being a productive member of the ecosystem, some of us just don't have time for a high-maintenance houseplant, okay? For those who feel the same way—you're always busy, you're juggling more things than a circus clown, or you're maybe just a little scatter-brained—we've come up with a list of the best indoor plants that'll take the work out of plant parenting. (Unlike children, these can survive a few days without water or light, thank heavens.) Certain types of houseplants won't wilt, droop, or shrivel up at the first sign of neglect, and we'll side with that science any day. Here are the 20 best houseplants for those who want a plant, but don't necessarily "speak" plant.
Fiddle Leaf Fig
We consider this indoor plant the exotic cousin of the Ficus—which means it's just the low-maintenance indoor plant to spice things up in your home.
Aloe Vera
We love how fresh and modern this indoor plant looks in any space. It's best placed in a sunny spot, and make sure to keep watering scarce. Just once every two to three weeks.
Split-Leaf Philodendron
With its shiny and lush leaves, this indoor favorite is highly coveted in Southern homes everywhere. It feels a bit tropical, making it perfect for a summertime refresh.
ZZ Plant
Consider the glossy greatness of this plant. Its deep green leaves are super attractive and will still be alive if left under low light without much water for up to four months. In other words, even the most scatter-brained can safely tote it home.
Succulent
Practically made for your tabletop or windowsill, succulents don't ask for much. Just somewhere to get their sunning on. Tip: Don't over-water.
Peace Lily
It doesn't get more classic than the Peace Lily. It'll look cozy when nestled in a corner or tucked beside the sofa. Let it purify your air, while looking pretty in this diamond-weave basket.
Pothos Neon
This variant comes with a wonderfully bright hue, and we're thinking it's just the thing our home needs come springtime. These ceramic pots make it cute enough to accent any surface.
Rubber Plant
Let's take a walk on the dark side. This plant comes in a gloriously vampy hue, making it the perfect complement to a more formal or moody space. It does well with medium light and a weekly watering, which is very "middle child" of it.
Yucca Cane
Talk about a houseplant with a big personality. It loves being in lightly shaded areas, but from there it's smooth sailing.
Calathea Rattlesnake
The cool factor of this plant is second to none. Not only does it feature long, wavy leaves, but those leaves also close at night, which is where this plant got its nickname: prayer plant.
Anthurium
Give your desk a bright pop of color. This indoor plant grows best in bright, indirect light.
Snake Plant
Characterized by its upright sword-like leaves, the Snake Plant makes a great air purifying plant option for beginners. You only need to water it once about every two weeks, making it way easier to take care of than most.
Guzmania Bromeliad
This houseplant is bold and stylish, just like you. Its colorful, long-lasting blooms only make us more impressed that this plant takes very little upkeep. This ceramic potter will liven up your space.
Philodendron Silver
This little guy is so compact and cute we're putting one on every shelf, windowsill, and tabletop. This plant only needs watering once a week and indirect sunlight.
Bonsai Tree
Bring balance and serenity to your space with this Japanese plant. You'll want to prune it to keep its shape, and be weary of over-watering. From there, it's all mindful care that'll help center your soul. (Supposedly.)
Chinese Money Plant
You don't see this houseplant quite as much as the common fern, but it's easy to care for and grows with gumption. The round leaves lend a unique look to this pick.
Spider Plant
This long, arched foliage is full of life, no? These houseplants are easy to grow and propagate, which makes it a longtime staple of beginner gardeners.
Asparagus Fern
Indoor hanging basket, anyone? This bright green fern will hold its own and inject some much-needed life into any room. It doesn't like to dry out too much between watering, so keep that in mind when taking care of this plant. (The needles will start falling out when too dry.)
Chinese Evergreen
Compact but oh-so full and bushy, the Chinese Evergreen will give a lush feel to every space. Place your plant by an east-facing window to provide it the perfect balance of indirect light.
Fittonia White
This houseplant is so pretty it's like Picasso could've painted the vein-like details. The design gives the indoor plant its nickname: the nerve plant. Let this one dry out a little between watering.
