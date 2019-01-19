20 Easy Houseplants Even Beginners Can't Kill

Try as we might, the word "green thumb" won't necessarily make it onto the resumé anytime soon. While an indoor plant can purify your air, bring life to your home décor, and make you feel like you're being a productive member of the ecosystem, some of us just don't have time for a high-maintenance houseplant, okay? For those who feel the same way—you're always busy, you're juggling more things than a circus clown, or you're maybe just a little scatter-brained—we've come up with a list of the best indoor plants that'll take the work out of plant parenting. (Unlike children, these can survive a few days without water or light, thank heavens.) Certain types of houseplants won't wilt, droop, or shrivel up at the first sign of neglect, and we'll side with that science any day. Here are the 20 best houseplants for those who want a plant, but don't necessarily "speak" plant.