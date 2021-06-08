13 Great Low-Light Houseplants for Dark Spaces
No sun? No problem!
If you love plants but live in a space that's lacking in light, don't despair. There are plants that you can grow even in the darkest of corners and dimmest of rooms. From long-loved houseplants like philodendrons and parlor palms to new favorites with beautiful leaves, like calatheas and arrowhead plants, there's a species on this list that's perfect for your window-challenged abode. Once you've chosen a new plant or two, remember that the most important part of tending houseplants is to pay attention. Checking on them regularly and identifying their light and water needs will help you help them. Even the hardiest of houseplants need some time to adapt to new spaces. All of these plants can tolerate low light, though some do grow best in medium indirect light. Do a little research and find the ones that will work for you.
1. Arrowhead Plant
Syngonium podophyllum
Arrowhead plants have spade-shaped flowers in a variety of colors, including green, cream, silver, and pink. They tolerate low light and appreciate high humidity.
2. Calathea
Calathea sp.
These easy-to-grow plants can thrive in spaces with minimal sunlight. They're prized for their foliage, which has striking colors and patterns. The species Calathea orbifolia has luminous green leaves.
3. Cast Iron Plant
Aspidistra elatior
These plants come by their common name honestly. They are very hardy can withstand most all conditions indoors, including low light.
4. Dracanea
Dracaena sp.
These pretty houseplants have strap-shaped leaves, many of which are striped with shades of green, cream, and grey. They have low light requirements and, in the right environment, can grow to 5-6 feet tall.
5. Nerve Plant
Fittonia albivenis
Nerve plants can thrive in dim light. They are known for their foliage, which is deep green with red, pink, or white veins.
6. Snake Plant
Sansevieria trifasciata
These low-maintenance plants tolerate both low light and drought, which makes them popular plants for busy people. Just be sure to check on them every now and then to ensure they're growing well.
7. Spider Plant
Chlorophytum comosum
While they grow best in medium levels of indirect light, the hardy spider plant can survive in low-light situations. Plant them in hanging baskets for a stream of lively green-and-white foliage.
8. Parlor Palm
Chamaedorea elegans
With a name that nods to their popularity as houseplants, parlor palms are compact, slow-growing plantings that can thrive in small spaces and dim light. Their calling card is a burst of bushy, deep green foliage.
9. Peperomia
Peperomia sp.
These ornamental plants are grown indoors for their pretty foliage, which comes in an array of shapes and patterns. Peperomia albovittata has watermelon-patterned leaves that emerge in shady environs.
10. Philodendron
Philodendron sp.
There are nearly 500 species of philodendrons, some of which are grown as houseplants. They are some of the easiest to grow and have a variety of foliage colors and types. They grow best in dappled light and appreciate some shade.
11. Pilea
Pilea peperomioides
This plant is also called a coin plant because its bright green foliage is coin-shaped and born lightly on thin stems. It loves the shade and shies away from too much bright light.
12. Pothos
Epipremnum aureum
Pothos, also known as devil's ivy, is an easy houseplant to grow, not least because it can tolerate dim light and a bit of drought.
13. ZZ Plant
Zamioculcas zamiifolia
This catchily named plant is a go-to houseplant for hands-off gardeners. It stands up to drought and low light with no trouble.
What are your favorite houseplants? Do you have sunny windows or are you longing for some light?