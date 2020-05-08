Give your backyard a facelift with the addition of a gorgeous greenhouse. Why do we love greenhouses? Let us count the ways. They ensure that you can grow healthy plants year-round. You can start seeds earlier and control their temperature, which makes it possible to grow thriving plants that don’t usually flourish in the South, like citrus and orchids. They are available to buy and build in all difference price points, styles, shapes, and sizes. Follow along with these steps to learn how to build a greenhouse made of vintage windows and small in size (10’x12’x8), and we guarantee the outcome is worth the effort.

Here’s what you’ll need:

24 (32”x36”) windows

2 (36”x72”) doors, one with door casing and one without

14 (8’) polycarbonate corrugated roofing sheets

8-foot long (2x4) pieces of treated lumber

14-foot long (2x6) pieces of treated lumber

12-foot long (2x6) pieces of treated lumber

10-foot long (2x6) pieces of treated lumber

1 box roofing screws

1 (5-lb) box (3-inch) wood screws for treated wood

2 sheets (1/4”) plexiglass, cut to fit roof eave

8 window hinges

4 window hook-and-eye latches

4 window handles

4 roof ridge caps

18 metal tie down angle brackets for roof

8 metal tie down (hurricane) brackets

1 gallon outdoor paint

4 tubes caulking

How to build a greenhouse: