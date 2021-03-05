The Best Outdoor Hanging Planters To Let Your Backyard Shine

Just because your backyard is surrounded by lines of trees, lush bushes, and photogenic florals doesn't mean you shouldn't add your own dose of greenery to your outdoor area. Gardening has been linked to less stress, more physical activity, as well as a lower of risk of some cardiovascular diseases and cancers. But, since many people don't have the time (or square footage) to fully embrace their green thumbs, picking up some outdoor hanging planters is the next best thing.
As a space-efficient alternative to gardening, outdoor hanging planters are suitable for all setups: Patios, balconies, and sprawling backyards are just a few that come to mind. And, as most people continue to spend a lot of time at home and outside, they'll give your outdoor area a welcoming, polished look. That said, finding the best outdoor hanging planter for your space can feel a bit overwhelming. With so many materials, sizes, and styles to choose from, a quick scroll can easily land you down a digital rabbit hole.
Don't worry, help is on the way. In order to speed up the process—you can spend less time shopping and more time enjoying your leafy greens—we're sharing the best outdoor hanging planters to add to your cart. Whether you're prioritizing style, size, or sensibility, there's something here for everyone.
Best Overall Hanging Planter: AOMGD 3 Pack Macrame Plant Hanger
Don't let this dainty-looking option fool you: With over 13,000 positive reviews on Amazon, a 4.7/5 rating on the site, and an "Amazon's Choice" badge, it's clear that AOMGD's macrame plant hangers are some of the best money can buy. The magic behind this pick lies in its versatility. Not only does this option come in three sizes, but it can also firmly hold any type of pot: Short or tall, ceramic or plastic, the sky really is the limit! And it's compatible with Mother Nature? Consider us sold.
BUY IT: $13.99; amazon.com
Best Self-Watering Hanging Planter: GARDENIX Self Watering Hanging Planter
Watering your outdoor plants can feel like a Catch-22. While watering them too much will essentially drown your plants—they're living things that need to breathe, too—not enough H20 will cause them to shrivel up and die. (Especially if you place your leafy greens in direct sunlight!) If you want to strike a happy medium, check out Gardenix Decor's self-watering hanging planter. (Yes, you read that correctly.) This plastic style comes with an easy-to-use hydroponic device to keep your plants perfectly nourished for up to two weeks. Simply fill the vial with some water and this planter will take care of the rest.
BUY IT: $20.88; amazon.com
Best Unique Hanging Planter: Riseon Boho Gold Metal Plant Hanger
Looking for a planter that will serve up some serious style? Feast your eyes on this bohemian option from Riseon. Of course, Riseon's unique hanging planter has more to offer than good looks. Between metallic finishing and cool, geometric shape, this planter will give your outdoor space a unique edge. The chain hanging and accompanying hook is super sturdy and can withstand whatever Mother Nature throws its way. But, if you do want to bring your plants inside once the temperature drops, this option will double as some great home decor.
BUY IT: $31.99; amazon.com
Best Large Hanging Planter: La Jolíe Muse Large Hanging Planters
Did you know that doubling your pot size can reportedly make your plants grow over 40 percent larger? If you want to bring some big, bountiful blooms to your outdoor space, this option from La Jolíe Muse is here to help. Decked out with a generous 13.2-inch diameter, this large hanging planter will give your greens plenty of room to flourish. Plus, it's reportedly frost, fade, and UV-resistant so it can go toe-to-toe with Mother Nature herself. And, thanks to its white speckled finish, this is one planter that's equal parts practical and pretty.
BUY IT: $33.99; amazon.com
Best Fence Hanging Planter: Kinglake's Metal Flower Pots
Want to add some life to your treasured white picket fence? You'll find a lot to love about Kinglake's Flower Pots. Don't let its name fool you; this option is also suitable for potted plants. Each pot features a drainage hole to keep your plants from being over-watered. It also has an attachable hook, so you can hang them between your fence's posts. Best of all? This pick comes in a handful of colors, so you'll have a cheery yard in no time.
BUY IT: $20.99; amazon.com
Best Wall Hanging Planter: Gonioa Set of 2 Galvanized Metal Wall Planter
Don't have anything to physically hang an outdoor hanging planter from? Consider picking up a wall hanging planter like this one from Gonioa. Available as a set of two, this option has a flat back so you can attach it to a wall. Simply break out the hammer and nails — or get fancy with a proper hook — and you'll be in blooming business in no time. Since this option doesn't have a designated drainage hole, it's perfect for low-maintenance succulents. Lightweight and durable, this option also has a galvanized design to give your outdoor space a welcoming, rustic feel.
BUY IT: $16.99; amazon.com
Best Balcony Hanging Planter: CobraCo English Horse Trough Planter
In a perfect world, you'd have a sprawling backyard with enough room for your garden to run rampant. But, in reality? You'll working with a pint-sized balcony. Fortunately, CobraCo's English Horse Trough Planter will make your small space look great. Clocking in at 24 inches, this balcony hanging planter has plenty of room for multiple plants. It also features adjustable brackets, so it can fit nicely along your railing. While the trough planter offers an extra dose of charm, it's what's on the inside that counts. The planter features a Coco liner, which is specially designed to maintain moisture within the soil.
BUY IT: $30.85; amazon.com
Best Modern Hanging Planter: The Lakeside Collection Hanging Ceramic Planters
For a practical outdoor hanging planter with a modern edge, check out this option from the Lakeside Collection. Between the round silhouette and white, glossy finish, it'll look just as good as the greens you place inside. The ceramic planter strikes a happy medium between timeless and trendy, while hemp rope keeps this pick from feeling sterile.
The one thing to note? This modern hanging planter doesn't have a drainage hole, so we recommend you use it for species that require minimal watering.
BUY IT: $20.98; walmart.com
Best Plastic Hanging Planter: Bloem Dura Cotta Hanging Basket
Strong, durable, and long-lasting, plastic hanging planters are a great choice for moisture-loving greens. Though there are plenty of options on the market, we have our eye on Bloem's Dura Cotta Hanging Basket. Clocking in at 12.5 inches wide, this one has a self-watering disk and hidden reservoir to keep your plants nourished without causing your roots to rot. It's also available in five colors, so you can find the best option to match your outdoor space. All of this for under $20 each? Consider us sold.
BUY IT: $15.39; target.com
Best Small Hanging Planter: Sungmor Garden Self Watering Hanging Planter
If you're testing out your green thumb for the very first time, you might want to add a small hanging planter to your cart. That's where Sungmor's small hanging planter comes in. Clocking in at 7.5 inches wide, this option is small enough for air plants and succulents, but won't make your plants feel claustrophobic. Not only does this pick have a bunch of small drain holes, but it also boasts an absorbent cotton rope at the bottom to keep your plants' roots rot-free. And, thanks to its streamlined egg design, it'll look good just about anywhere.
BUY IT: $39.99; amazon.com
Best Metal Hanging Planter: Abetree Metal Hanging Planters
Want to make your outdoor hanging planter feel like an intentional part of your backyard, not an afterthought? Consider investing in a metal material. Lightweight and durable, this metal hanging planter from Abetree is rust-resistant and is covered in a high-temperature paint, making it a strong contender to battle all the elements. There's also a strong, metal chain that will securely suspend your favorite plants. Best of all? In addition to being sold in two versatile colorways—black and white—this option looks good, too.
BUY IT: $29.99; amazon.com
Best Galvanized Hanging Planter: Mainstays Callery Galvanized Metal Hanging Planters
From unexpected rainstorms to heat waves that have definitely overstayed their welcome, Mother Nature has a handful of tricks up her sleeve. If you're looking for an outdoor hanging planter that can combat whatever she throws your way, why not consider a galvanized one? Not only does this option from Mainstays bridge the gap between modern and rustic, but it also has a galvanized finish that can combat all the elements. Plus, the jute rope offers a nice, finishing touch.
BUY IT: $36.95; walmart.com