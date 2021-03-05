The Best Outdoor Hanging Planters To Let Your Backyard Shine

Best Self-Watering Hanging Planter: GARDENIX Self Watering Hanging Planter

Watering your outdoor plants can feel like a Catch-22. While watering them too much will essentially drown your plants—they're living things that need to breathe, too—not enough H20 will cause them to shrivel up and die. (Especially if you place your leafy greens in direct sunlight!) If you want to strike a happy medium, check out Gardenix Decor's self-watering hanging planter. (Yes, you read that correctly.) This plastic style comes with an easy-to-use hydroponic device to keep your plants perfectly nourished for up to two weeks. Simply fill the vial with some water and this planter will take care of the rest.



BUY IT: $20.88; amazon.com