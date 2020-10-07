I shouldn’t do it. I could be wrong. Well, as wrong as anyone could be who never has been before. But all the signs tell me we’re going to have a glorious autumn this year.

First, much of the South received plenty of rain this summer. Second, it was cooler than normal. (Heck, it was warmer in San Francisco!) Third, we’re now experiencing a beautiful, early autumn with sunny skies and cool, crisp nights. The stars have aligned.

As fortune would have it, dazzling fall color coincides with an excellent time to be planting trees. Thus, why not choose a tree that’s both easy to grow and renowned for fall foliage? Here are six such trees available now at home and garden centers.