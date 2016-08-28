Due to the size of this grass, it's not hard to miss. If you want to know how you can get your hands on this trendy plant, it's often found in sunny places along the coast. Here in the South, people frequently plant it at the beach. It grows in sand, tolerates drought, and bends gracefully in the salty breeze. But if you prefer to use the dried plume-like flowers for ornamental décor, they can be easily found at craft stores. Regardless of the use of this prominent grass, it's important to know the details of this special plant.