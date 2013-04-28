Fringe Tree: The Best Native Tree Nobody Grows
You'd think a small, native tree with pretty spring flowers and pretty fall foliage that's easier-than-pie to grow would be a staple in our gardens. You'd be wrong. Let's talk about the fringe tree.
Unsung Beauty in the Fringe Tree
Fringe tree (Chionanthus virginicus) has always played twelfth fiddle to dogwood, saucer magnolia, flowering cherry, Bradford pear (yuck), and numerous others choices for spring-flowering trees. That's just wacky. Indigenous to the eastern U.S., it grows from Canada all the way down to the Gulf Coast. It's tougher than dogwood, more dependable than saucer magnolia, longer-lived than cherry, and smells better than stinky Bradford. And it's beautiful.
Fragrant Botanical Details
Fringe tree gets its name from its clouds of fleecy white, softly fragrant flowers that hang from the branches in late spring and early summer. Other common names here in the South are grancy graybeard and old man's beard. Trees can be either male or female. Males sport larger, showier blooms, but females form attractive, blackish-blue fruits that birds like. Nurseries don't sell trees by sex, so you have to take your chances. But either sex is well worth planting.
Useful Stats on the Fringe Tree
So now that Grumpy has convinced you that unless you plant a fringe tree this spring, you will be cast out of the Hoe & Trowel Society, let me provide you with the basics about this charming, native tree.
Size: 12 to 20 feet tall and wide
Shape: Rounded and usually multi-trunked
Light: Full to partial sun
Soil: Moist, fertile, well-drained
Water needs: Moderate, tolerates some drought
Fall foliage: Bright yellow
Pests: NONE
Hardiness zones: USDA Zones 3-9
Prune: Seldom needed; prune after flowering
Bonus fact: Tolerates air pollution; good for city gardens
Bonus bonus fact: One of the last trees to leaf out in spring
Where to Buy
Independent garden centers are your best bet to find fringe trees for sale. You can also buy them from mail-order nurseries, but of course the trees will be small. Here's a couple of suggestions for Grumpy-Certified Mail-Order Suppliers.
1. Woodlanders
While other public and private horticultural institutions focus on new plants for colder climates, less hardy new plants for the Deep South are sometimes hardly considered. Woodlanders offers many exciting new warm climate garden plants heretofore unavailable to Southern gardeners.
2. Forest Farm
Forestfarm is an on-line mail order plant nursery and part of the non-profit Pacifica: A Garden in the Siskiyous. We specialize in growing useful and ornamental plants. With over 40 years of experience in propagating our own plants, we have one of the largest selections in the country.