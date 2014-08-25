16 Fall Vegetables To Plant Now

As the summer winds down, it's time to prepare for the fall harvest. It's the ideal time to plant vegetables that will peak in the fall and winter months. Not only will these fall vegetables taste great in your seasonal dishes, but their warm colors and big, leafy structures will spruce up your home garden. Plant these veggies alongside your festive fall flowers for a colorful, balanced garden.

In the fall, we're all about big-batch vegetable roasts that make the most of the harvest. The key to good cooking is using fresh ingredients, and there's no better way to increase the quality of your food than to grow it yourself. You can use your homegrown vegetables to elevate some of our favorite recipes for a real farm-to-table experience in your own home. The possibilities are endless with these autumnal veggies. So put your gardening gloves on and plant these 16 fall vegetables.