Garden Quotes To Inspire You All Year Long

"Each spring a gardening instinct, sure as the sap rising in the trees, stirs within us. We look about and decide to tame another little bit of ground." - Lewis Gannett, Cream Hill: Discoveries of a Week-end Countryman (1949)

"Odd as it may appear, a gardener does not grow from seed, shoot, bulb, rhizome, or cutting, but from experience, surroundings, and natural conditions." - Karel Čapek, The Gardener's Year (1929)

"…but we garden-lovers are greedy folk, and always want to have more and more and more! I want to have a Rose-garden, and a Tulip-garden, and a Carnation-garden, and a Columbine-garden, and a Fern-garden…" - Gertrude Jekyll, Home and Garden (1900)

"If you wish to make anything grow you must understand it, and understand it in a very real sense. ‘Green fingers' are a fact, and a mystery only to the unpractised. But green fingers are the extensions of a verdant heart." - Russell Page, The Education of a Gardener (1962)

"My wish is to stay always like this, living quietly in a corner of nature." - Claude Monet