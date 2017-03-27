20 Flowers That Thrive in Full Sun
The Southern sun is no match for these bright beauties. Southern states are known for intense summer temperatures, and that weather forecast can be a challenge for gardeners. When it comes to cultivating flowers, we look for species that can stand up to the often blistering sun of Southern climates. Here, we've rounded up flowers that thrive in full sun. They look good in the summer, spring, or fall, as long as the sun is shining. Plant them as a part of a container, or put them in a beautiful flowerbed to add some color and personality to the garden. No matter which way you work them, the blossoming blooms are sure to be stunners in the sunshine.
Angelonia
Not only does this beauty, also known as summer snapdragon, love the sun, it also only needs to be watered about once a week. It's a great choice for hot, sunny spots, and it can thrive in a container.
Calibrachoa
Calibrachoa, also known as “million bells” due to its proliferation of beautiful blooms, thrives in full sun but can tolerate partial shade and even a bit of drought.
Chrysanthemum
Mums are meant for sharing, and they make it easy to do so. Heirloom mums grow in clumps and can be passed along in a pot. Mums grow between two and three feet, and are best or sharing in late fall or spring. (Some even look like daisies!)
Coneflower
These Southern natives thrive in heat and humidity. They bloom best in full sun but can tolerate a little afternoon shade. Coneflowers can be drought-tolerant, but should be watered regularly in their first season. The wildflowers attract birds, bees, and butterflies and make excellent cut flowers.
Cosmos
These beautiful, many-petaled flowers are easy to grow from seed and aren’t picky when it comes to soil and water. They can withstand bright sun, but in extremely hot areas they can tolerate a bit of shade.
Delphinum
These big, beautiful bloomers send up colorful flowers on tall spikes and can withstand hot climates. They require up to 8 hours of sun a day and will repeat bloom during the summer.
Euphorbia
Most blooming euphorbias love the sun and need six or more hours of it to thrive. These are hardy plants that come in a variety of forms, foliage, and flower shapes.
Fan Flower
Fan Flower, also known as Scaevola, is a summer annual that will need to be watered about three times a week and does best in containers.
Foxglove
Showy foxgloves thrive in full sun, but they’re also known to grow well in shady environments. They take to moist soils amended with organic matter, but they’re tolerant of most soil types.
Geranium
These gorgeous, sun-loving plants need bright light to thrive. In shadier environments, they will grow leggy instead of bushy and won’t bloom as profusely.
Impatiens
Not all impatiens thrive in full sun, but some of them really do. Track down varieties that love sunny spots, and you’ll have plenty of flowers on your hands come summertime.
Lantana
It's never too hot or too dry for a lantana planting. A beautifully potted lantana will give color all summer and fall. The heat-tolerant plant loves full sun, and you only need a few plants to put on a show. Lantana seedlings can be invasive, so plant selections that set little or no seed such as ‘Gold Mound’ and ‘Pinkie.’
Pansy
Pansies are the easiest way for new and experienced gardeners to bring cheer to a fall garden. So long as they have full sun, pansies will thrive in flowerbeds or containers.
Peony
We know they make beautiful cut flowers, but while in the garden they love full sun. When cutting from the garden, do so in the early morning and choose buds that are just beginning to open.
Poppy
Sow some poppy seeds for happy, rainbow-hued blooms come summertime. Poppies need at least 6 hours of full sun and plenty of well-drained soil to grow their best.
Salvia
Hummingbirds and butterflies love these attractive blooms. Cousin to the culinary sage, these plants are grown mostly for show. The blossoms get big, so keep in mind when planting that they need plenty of room to grow.
Snapdragon
Snapdragons thrive in full sun so they’re best for the brightest spots in your garden. Their spiky, many-hued blooms bring instant cheer to the garden.
Sunflower
The sunniest flower of all, sunflowers, love—no surprise here—full sun. They need at least six hours of direct sun a day to create those big yellow blooms they’re known for.
Viola
Violas grow in a range of colors including, white, yellow, pink, red, orange, and even black. Newer selections are cold weather tolerant, making them ideal to plant in the Lower, Middle, Coastal, and Tropical South in the fall.
Zinnia
You can’t ask for a more beautiful addition to your garden than Zinnias. The easiest annuals to start from seeds, these bright buds will bloom in containers until an autumn frost. Snip them just as they are beginning to open for a show-stopping centerpiece.