Different Types of Lilies for Dramatic Color All Season Long

Lilies, one of the most beloved bulbs for the summer garden, herald the season's arrival with beautiful blooms at a time when most flowers are still in a holding pattern. Their bright flowers suit all types of gardens—whether classically designed, cottage-style, or contemporary. Lilies are in the genus 'Lilium' and grow from bulbs. Most species of Lilium are native to the northern hemisphere; they can be found growing both in temperate climates and subtropical environments. Some other popular garden plants, such as daylilies and canna lilies, may have the term "lily" in their common name, but they are not lilies at all.

While it is best to plant lily bulbs in late summer, it is also possible to plant them in the spring. Some lilies bloom in early summer, while others bloom at other times all the way through fall. It all depends on the type of lily. By blending different types of lilies with varying blooming times in your garden or containers, you can have lilies blooming throughout spring and until the first frost of the year. There are several hybrid divisions and another division of species of lilies. While definitely not complete, the following is a selection of those popular in the South and commonly available to gardeners.