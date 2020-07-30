'Twist-n-Shout' Hydrangeas Make Us Want To Dance
Hydrangeas are a staple in Southern gardens, and there's so many reasons why. They have big, happy flowers—mopheads which are rounded or conical clusters and lacecaps which are flattened clusters—that come in varying hues of blue, purple, white, pink, and red. They bloom in late spring or early summer, and last a long time. They come in shrub and climbing form, and they also work well in containers. Sometimes they even change colors!
Now there's a bigleaf hydrangea that's calling our names, and it belongs in your garden because it blooms all season long, from late spring through fall—the 'Twist-n-Shout' hydrangea from the Endless Summer collection.
The First Reblooming Hydrangeas
Endless Summer 'Twist-n-Shout' hydrangeas are showy, reblooming lacecap hydrangeas that, according to Endless Summer, "boast picturesque deep pink or periwinkle blue hydrangea flowers (depending on soil pH) from late spring through fall." The blooms are borne on deep-green foliage and make beautiful additions to landscaping. They were the first reblooming lacecaps on the scene, and they're still garden favorites in the South.
'Twist-n-Shout' Hydrangeas Shape and Size
These deep pink or periwinkle blue hydrangeas grow to heights of three to five feet and spread to widths of three to four feet. They grow in an upright posture with a rounded form. Endless Summer says: "With loads of dependable blooms and intense hydrangea colors, these lacecap hydrangea have become a favorite for everyone from new gardeners to Master Gardeners! Not only are Twist-n-Shout's blooms remarkable, the stems on these shrubs are also vivid red, adding even more interest to your landscape. The stems are incredibly sturdy to support the large blooms and keep your garden looking full all summer long."
Growing 'Twist-n-Shout' Hydrangeas
'Twist-n-Shout' hydrangeas thrive in part sun to part shade and make beautiful cut flowers in addition to adding visual interest in the garden. They can grow in hardiness zones 4-9. Do not over fertilize, or the roots could burn and cause less blooming. Do first feed them in spring or early summer, and then follow your chosen fertilizer's package instructions for the rest of the season. Water frequently and consistently, they don't like drought and will be the first to wilt in your yard if thirsty. You can find Endless Summer 'Twist-n-Shout' hydrangea (they also go by the name Hydrangea macrophylla 'PIIHM-I' PP20, 176) online or in garden centers.
More Hydrangea Growing Tips
If you're still on the hunt for the perfect hydrangea for your yard, read about the types of hydrangeas that thrive in the South. Where and how hydrangeas are placed in a garden can create dramatic results—get garden inspiration on how to use hydrangeas in landscapes—along fences, framing trees, surrounding porches, and more. Some gardeners play with changing hydrangeas' colors, learn how soil pH can turn your flowers different hues—to pink from alkaline soil and to blue from acidic soil. And if you're already in the throws of growing hydrangeas and need advice, the Grumpy Gardener answers common hydrangea questions, including why your hydrangea didn't bloom this year.
What are your favorite types of hydrangeas? What hydrangeas are blooming in your yard right now?