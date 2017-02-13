Places to Pick the South's Most Beautiful Tulips This Spring
In case you've wanted to go to Holland to pick their legendary tulips, we've discovered two places much closer to home where you can see acres and acres of blooming flowers that's fun for both taking pictures and and picking your own. We are also betting that dozens of fresh tulips will also inspire you to start doing your own flower arranging (tulips are some of the easiest to begin with) and we think you'll be inspired to plant your own tulip show for your yard. It's pretty simple, but you've got to do it in the fall to get your own fresh spring flowers. Plan to get picking at these two impressive pick-your-own-tulip farms.
Burnside Farms: Nokesville, Virginia
Burnside Farms is a mother-son operation in Northern Virginia. They've been running their Festival of Spring since 2012, offering up over 200 tulip varieties. Check out their website and Facebook page for prime picking time—the window generally lasts only three weeks and can be mercurial, as it's heavily influenced by the weather. You pay $1 per tulip and they provide the baskets.
Texas Tulip: Pilot Point, Texas
Pieter Koeman, the son of Dutch tulip farmers, runs this tulip farm with his wife. Located 50 miles north of Dallas, Pieter grows nearly 100 varieties of tulips and the picking typically begins in mid or end of February and goes through early April. The fields are open everyday of the week from 10am to 8pm. It's $5 per person and $2.50 per stem. Check their website for the latest information.