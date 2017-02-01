7 Fun Facts Every Tulip Fan Should Know
Tulips are likely the culprits behind the first economic crash.
In the 1600s tulips were the most expensive flower in the world—some were even valued higher than most homes. Speculators traded bulbs for far above their true value before the market suddenly crashed. The term “Tulip Mania” was derived from this phenomenon. Now, Tulip Mania is often used to describe any economic bubble.
There are 150 species of tulips on record and over 3,000 varieties.
The Netherlands produces more than 3 billion bulbs annually, making them the world’s foremost producer.
Some tulip varieties are actually illegal in parts of the world.
Also referred to as “broken” tulips, striped tulips were outlawed by the Dutch government in the 1980s because, though beautiful, they can weaken bulbs.
Southern gardeners should treat tulips as annuals.
While tulips are technically perennials, you’ll have more luck if you plant them yearly. Plant bulbs in the fall if you live in a chillier area of the South where winter temps are consistently in the 30s. Tulips need to be chilled before they bloom, which is known as vernalization. In warmer areas you’ll still want to buy your bulbs in the fall, but instead of planting right away, first store them in the crisper drawer of your refrigerator for 8 to 10 weeks. Of course, you can always save yourself a step and opt for pre-chilled bulbs.
Tulip blooms are fleeting.
Depending on your climate, they can last up to two weeks in colder weather, or only a few days in warmer areas.
Tulips will wilt if they’re arranged with daffodils.
Daffodils release a sap that clogs up the steps of other cut flowers—particularly delicate tulips.
Follow these guidelines to make tulips last in arrangements.
- Choose blooms with tight petals. Open-petal blooms will have a shorter life.
- Trim ½ inch off the bottom of stems, cutting them on a diagonal while underwater.
- Fill a vase with lukewarm water, mixed with a floral preservative packet.
- Switch out the water anytime it looks cloudy, or every three to four days.
- Tulips will lean toward light so rotate your vase every day to keep the flowers from drooping.