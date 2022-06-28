The Best Compact Hydrangea Varieties for Small Yards

Compact French Hydrangea Varieties

"Mophead hydrangeas bloom in summer with big, fluffy blue or pink flowers. Properly called Hydrangea macrophylla (for their large leaves), they're also known as French, garden, or florist's hydrangea," says Dan Stuppiello, division merchandise manager of Live Goods at The Home Depot. Lacecaps, which are known for their frilly floral edges, and repeat-blooming varieties like 'Endless Summer' are also part of this category, he says.

If you're looking to add a compact French hydrangea to your yard, the 'Pink Elf' is suitable for USDA zones 5 – 9, taking partial shade and regular watering to thrive. It tops out at a diminutive 18- to 24-inches in height. Clay also recommends the 'Seaside Serenade' Cape Hatteras hydrangea, which can grow up to 3.5-feet high and 3-feet wide. "Cape Hatteras is a tetraploid variety so it will stay compact in the landscape, with strong stems, thick foliage, and long-lasting blooms," she says. "The flower color is not influenced by soil pH, so the bold red blossoms will capture attention no matter where they're planted."

For a statement-making impact, the green-edged, dark-red blooms of the 'Heart Throb' hydrangea can't be beat. According to the Southern Living Plant Collection, it's hardy in USDA zones 5 – 9 and its mature dimensions are 3-feet-by-3-feet.