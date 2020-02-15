The Meanings Behind Rose Colors
William Shakespeare once wrote that "A rose by any other name would smell as sweet" and that may be true, but what about a rose of a different color? While both are undeniably lovely, do red roses and yellow roses mean the same thing? According to the rose experts at BamaFlowers.com, the color of roses have many different meanings. While everyone who has ever been given a Valentine's Day bouquet or even watched an episode of The Bachelor knows that red roses are the symbol of love and romance, roses come in a lot of other colors. Do you know what it means if someone brings peach-toned roses to a dinner party? What if there is a bouquet of light-pink flowers sent to your house?
Of course, a rose of any color can look good on a credenza or bedside table, and everyone has their favorite hue. "If your wife loves yellow roses, by all means…send her yellow roses!" writes BamaFlowers.com. "Most people would like the beautiful colors more than their supposed traditional meaning." Still, if you're a stickler for tradition, here's a helpful guide to use the next time you're picking out a bouquet with a deeper meaning:
Red
The most classic of them all. This stunning shade stands for romance, love, and deep feelings. This is a perfect choice for a significant other.
White
White roses symbolize purity, innocence, remembrance, and respect. "Suited to reverent occasions, the white rose is a fitting way to honor a friend or loved one in recognition of a new beginning or a farewell," says ProFlowers.com.
Peach
The shade of these subtle beauties represents sincerity and gratitude, according to Veranda. A bouquet for a hostess or if you're looking for the exact right thank-you bouquet, peach roses are a gorgeous choice imbued.
Yellow
These sunny blooms are the perfect choice for friends, old or new, or anyone who needs a pick-me-up. Per ProFlowers.com, "Yellow roses are the perfect way to toast friends, lift spirits, and send a general wish for well-being."
Light Pink
The understated color choice symbolizes gentleness and grace, according to FTD.com, making it an appropriate choice for either saying sorry or offering sympathy.
Dark Pink
Overall pink roses symbolize "gratitude, grace, and joy," according to FTD.com. However, if you're looking for a way to truly show your appreciation for someone, opt for the darker hue, which can be seen as a token of admiration and a symbol of thanks.
Coral
These roses have petals that are a glorious blend of pink and orange with a meaning that borrows from both. Coral shows "a deeper level of desire and fascination," according to Veranda,. They go on to add "a bouquet of these energetic flowers is sure [to] express any underlying messages of excitement."
Orange
The vibrant shade of these fiery flowers rightfully symbolizes enthusiasm and passion. According to The Flower Expert, "Orange roses can be used to express intense desire, pride and fervor. They also convey a sense of fascination." That means they can be a creative alternative to red roses.
Lavender
The color purple has long been associated with royalty. It was once a rare and expensive shade that only the richest and most splendid people could wear. These days, anyone can wear purple, but a hint of the meaning remains making rare purple roses even more lovely. Per FTD.com, the color choice indicates "a fascination or adoration," ideal for the king or queen in your life.
Green
These rare blooms can make for a show-stopping centerpiece. According to The Flower Expert, green roses can signify harmony, opulence, fertility, as well as peace and tranquility. "Green roses … can symbolize best wishes for a prosperous new life or wishes for recovery of good health," they write.
Black
While these blooms don't exist in nature, florists can transform darker roses with a little dye. The meaning behind these ominous, yet still beautiful flowers, is typically indicative of grief and mourning or the end of something or even impending revenge. However, the Flower Glossary notes that they can also symbolize rebirth or renewal. Because of the variety of potential meanings, if you're planning on sending a bouquet of black roses, it's best to include a card.