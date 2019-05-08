11 Pretty Purple Flowers to Plant in Your Garden
When it comes to finding garden inspiration, even the most experienced of Southern gardeners go through rough patches. One day, we frown and turn to ourselves and think, "If I see one more yellow pansy..." Instead of waiting for that day, let's go ahead and give these gardens some panache—with purple! As much as we love lush blue hydrangeas and fluffy pink peonies, there's always a place for purple in the garden. We're talking towers of hyacinths, patches of sweet peas, and beds of summer phlox. These purple beauties are something stunning to see, and any one of these purple blooms will be the crown jewel of your garden. (Purple is the color of royalty, after all. And we aren't ones to turn down a tiara.) Here are the 11 prettiest purple flowers that will instantly refresh your garden.
P.S. If color is a source of garden inspiration for you, browse these flowers and plants that come in blues, greens, pinks, yellows, and whites to help create a color scheme in your landscape.
Delphiniums
Been dreaming of a country cottage garden? These towering columns of bright purple blooms will definitely do the trick.
Delphiniums (also called larkspur) attract butterflies and bees and add height from 1- to 6-feet tall or more in gardens. Hybrids should be treated like annuals as they don't like long, hot, humid summers, while less-spectacular looking native species are reliable perennials, according to The New Southern Living Garden Book.
Hyacinths
These perennials produce vibrant, fragrant flowers and make quite the addition to any Southern garden, especially when catching eyes as curb appeal.
Hyacinths are bulbs that can be planted from October to December for flowering in the spring months (usually March and April).
Sweet Peas
Another charming garden essential: these delicate, brightly colored blooms atop tall, tangled stems. They're a cinch to plant, and with a little attention, will thrive in your garden.
The come in bush or vining form and do best with rich soil, regular water, and full sun.
African Violets
This nostalgic plant might remind you of your grandmother's house, which already makes it a winner. African violets are popular perennials best grown as compact potted plants. Perfect for a pop of color on your porch, hmm?
To grow, African violets need 16 hours of bright, filtered light and eight hours of complete darkness. They thrive in humidity and require soil that retains moisture but drains quickly.
Fan Flowers
Say hello to your new favorite outdoor container filler. Scaevolas, or fan flowers, are often sold already planted in hanging baskets, and we'd recommend adding another hue or two of blooms to keep things interesting.
This Australian-native plant likes full sun.
Summer Phlox
Want to bring all of the butterflies and hummingbirds to the yard? Summer phlox can help. The lush sweep of color is just a bonus, really. It's a sun-loving, hardy perennial.
They can be susceptible to mildew at end of bloom season, so provide good air circulation and plant mildew-resistant selections.
Anemones
Prepare to be charmed by these pretty, pretty flowers, which come in all shapes and sizes. They make great container plants but add interest to any outdoor garden, too.
Anemones, also called windflower, is a perennial that blooms from early spring to fall. Plant in October to ensure spring and summer blooms.
Clematis 'Jackmanii'
We'd let this pretty, perennial vine creep up our mailbox or porch column any day. Expect a spectacular floral display in late spring or early summer (depending on where you live) and then off-and-on blooms through the summer.
Keep clematis 'Jackmanii' moist and well-fed with a monthly liquid fertilizer during the growing season for healthy growth.
Wisteria
Wisteria is a looker, that's for sure; but even the most seasoned of gardeners will get frustrated with the varieties that spread like wildfire. (*cough, Japanese wisteria, cough*) A yearly pruning will keep Kentucky wisteria in check, while American wisteria grows even slower.
"For best flowering, plant either vine in full sun in moderately fertile, well-drained soil," says the Grumpy Gardener. The vines should bloom by the second or third year of planting and become drought tolerant once established, he says.
Little Girl Magnolias
Give this later-blooming, compact magnolia tree a try—you won't be disappointed. While your spring-blooming magnolia might be tricked into early blooming by mild late-winter weather, this tree sees right through it.
'Little Girl' magnolias like full to part sun and loamy, moist soil, and they will grow slowly into a dense, multi-trunked tree generally around 12- to 15-feet tall and wide, says the Grumpy Gardener.
Princess Flowers
Every Southerner will love this heat-tolerant plant. As the temps grow higher, these blooms won't faint from the heat. Per the Grumpy Gardener's instruction: "Give the potted princess flower full-to-part sun, and prune it in spring."
Princess flower is a Brazilian native shrub that prefers rich, well-drained, slightly acid soil, and a thick layer of mulch to help keep the roots cool, according to The New Southern Living Garden Book.