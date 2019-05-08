11 Pretty Purple Flowers to Plant in Your Garden

When it comes to finding garden inspiration, even the most experienced of Southern gardeners go through rough patches. One day, we frown and turn to ourselves and think, "If I see one more yellow pansy..." Instead of waiting for that day, let's go ahead and give these gardens some panache—with purple! As much as we love lush blue hydrangeas and fluffy pink peonies, there's always a place for purple in the garden. We're talking towers of hyacinths, patches of sweet peas, and beds of summer phlox. These purple beauties are something stunning to see, and any one of these purple blooms will be the crown jewel of your garden. (Purple is the color of royalty, after all. And we aren't ones to turn down a tiara.) Here are the 11 prettiest purple flowers that will instantly refresh your garden.

P.S. If color is a source of garden inspiration for you, browse these flowers and plants that come in blues, greens, pinks, yellows, and whites to help create a color scheme in your landscape.