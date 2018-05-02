Facts About Flowers: Peony Edition

We couldn't love these gorgeous blooms any more than we already do, which is why we're always looking forward to peony season. Think you know all there is to know about peonies? Test your knowledge with these fun facts. From their scientific classification to their blooming season, there are a few things that all peony enthusiasts should know, so read on: You're bound learn a few things about these lovely plants in the process, and it might just inspire you to plant peonies in your own garden this year.

Peony is the name for the flowering plants in the genus Paeonia.

They also belong to the family Paeoniaceae. Peonies are native to Europe, China, and Western North America, and they require a cool climate and a significant winter chill to thrive.

There are 33 known species of peonies.

These 33 species fall into two distinct groups. One group is known as herbaceous peonies—perennials that bloom in late spring and early summer. The second group is known as tree, or moutan, peonies, which flower in late spring and can be identified by their shrub form.

Peony season is short.

Peony season stretches from the last days of April to the first days of June in the Western United States and varies depending on where in the world the peonies are planted.

Peonies are deer resistant.

That's right: Deer tend to avoid peonies. Plant them in your garden, and they're likely to be left alone. This can be attributed to the plant's fragrant nature, which isn't very appetizing to the palate of grazing deer.

Peonies are symbols of good luck and prosperity.

Adding peonies to your garden is said to bring good fortune to your life. Plant them and be patient; you'll be rewarded with gorgeous blooms once they've matured.

Peonies are the anniversary flower that celebrates 12 years of marriage.

The longevity of peony plants (they've been known to prosper for a century or more!) is one reason they're used to mark wedding anniversaries.