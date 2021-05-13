Spring Alert: Peonies Have Been Spotted at Trader Joe's
A beautiful sign of the season.
Peonies have simply got to be one of our favorite type of flowers. We love white "Shirley Temple" peonies, reddish-pink "Felix supreme" peonies, and pale pink "Monsieur Jules Elie," to name a few. We love a single peony in a vase on our desk, we love a festive bunch greeting house guests in our foyer, and we love a peony-studded spring floral arrangement on our dining room table.
But what we really love? Finding fleeting peonies at Trader Joe's — affordably priced and alluringly fragrant — when perusing our local outpost of the discount supermarket chain. As House Beautiful originally reported, peonies have been popping up at Trader Joe's around the country and fans of the flower are eager to get their hands on a bouquet. "The grocery chain carries a few different kinds of peonies including single, semi-double, double, and Japanese (also known as anemone-form) that come in pink, white, purple, or red hues," writes Kelly Allen in the piece. "Hopefully, if you're lucky, your neighborhood TJ's sells a good variety. Prices may vary depending on the location, but you can expect to pay around $8.99 for a bunch of five — which is a pretty good deal."
WATCH: How to Grow Peonies
Based on the Trader Joe's stores we called in Birmingham, Nashville, and Houston, it appears the peonies haven't arrived in all Southern stores quite yet but are expected in a few weeks or are selling out quickly, so be sure to call your local Trader Joe's in advance to confirm availability.
Meanwhile, if you hear they're sold out in Birmingham, you can blame us for going a bit crazy for one of our favorite blooms. Just kidding. Though, the moment we hear they're back in stock, you can bet your bottom dollar we'll be picking up a bouquet. There's nothing like peonies in the springtime, guys and gals.