How to Grow and Care for Panicle Hydrangeas

Some hydrangeas burn to a crisp in August sun. Others die of thirst. Still others won't bloom if you prune them in fall, winter, or spring. For those of you who hate such results, may I kindly suggest you go to your garden center and purchase a panicle hydrangea (Hydrangea paniculata)? This type is easy, easy, easy to grow in USDA Zones 3 to 9A. That's a big chunk of country.

Limelight Hydrangea Credit: Steve Bender

The one you see above in Grumpy's yard is 'Limelight,' by far the most popular selection and among the most widely planted summer-flowering, deciduous shrubs in the USA. It grows 6 to 8 ft. tall and wide and gets its name from large flower clusters borne on the tips of sturdy stems that start off lime green and brighten to white. Because it blooms on new growth, winter and early spring are good times to prune to reduce the size or remove unwanted growth. I highly recommend this fuss-free shrub, but there are many others. Keep in mind that hydrangeas are toxic to dogs and other pets, according to the ASPCA.

Plant Attributes

Common Name: Panicle hydrangea

Botanical Name: Hydrangea paniculata

Family: Hydrangeaceae

Plant Type: Shrub

Mature Size: 3 to 12 ft. tall and wide, depending on variety; some eventually reach 15 ft.

Sun Exposure: Full sun; may appreciate afternoon shade in hot climates

Soil Type: Tolerant of most soils if well-drained

Soil pH: Acidic to alkaline

Bloom Time: Late spring, summer

Flower Color: White or green; some varieties turn pink as weather cools

Hardiness Zones: 3-9 (USDA)

Native Area: Asia

Panicle Hydrangea Care

Mine grows in full sun in soil that's well-drained, but still pretty crummy. It blooms for a good two months or more here in north-central Alabama starting in June and continuing into August. I never spray, fertilize, or fuss over it. It's a keeper. Here's how to care for 'Limelight' and other panicle hydrangeas.

Light

Panicle hydrangeas are more tolerant of sun than most other types of hydrangeas. Plant in a location that receives at least four hours of sun a day for the most prolific flowering. A panicle hydrangea can grow in full sun, but appreciates afternoon shade in hot climates.

Soil

Panicle hydrangeas tolerate most soils, even clay, as long as they are well-drained. You can plant this shrub in average garden soil, and adding compost or other soil amendments is generally not necessary. Add a layer of mulch to preserve moisture if planting in a dry spot.

Water

Water regularly during the first year after planting to help your shrub get established. Panicle hydrangea is more tolerant of dry conditions than other hydrangeas, but continuing to water in subsequent years (especially during hot, dry spells) will encourage flowering. Too much water or poor drainage can lead to root rot.

Temperature and Humidity

Panicle hydrangeas can be grown throughout most of the country up to a Zone 8 climate. 'Limelight' is more heat-tolerant and can be grown in Zone 9. But 'Limelight' is far from the only panicle hydrangea you can buy. After breeders saw how well it sold, they produced smaller versions, earlier-blooming ones, and selections whose white flowers turn rose and burgundy as they age. This latter feature got people all juiced up, but if you live in the South, temper your fervor. For the color change to happen, nighttime temperatures must drop into the 60s or below. Otherwise, flowers stay white and then gradually dry and turn brown. So don't count on pink in USDA Zones 7B, 8, or 9. In Zones 3 to 7A, enjoy the show.

Fertilizer

These non-fuss plants don't require fertilizer, but if you want your panicle hydrangea to grow faster, apply a granular fertilizer for shrubs in early spring. Too much fertilizer can lead to weak stems, so be wary of fertilizing other plants around them.

‘Pinky Winky’ Hydrangea Credit: Jacky Parker Photography/Getty Images

Types of Panicle Hydrangeas

'Bobo.' Very compact plant, 2 to 3 feet tall and wide, white flowers may turn pink. Good in containers.

Very compact plant, 2 to 3 feet tall and wide, white flowers may turn pink. Good in containers. 'Little Lime.' Compact form of 'Limelight,' growing 3 to 5 feet tall and wide. Good in containers. Lime-green flowers turn white and may age to pink.

Compact form of 'Limelight,' growing 3 to 5 feet tall and wide. Good in containers. Lime-green flowers turn white and may age to pink. 'Little Quick Fire.' Compact shrub, 3 to 5 feet tall and wide. Good in containers. Blooms about a month earlier than other selections. White flowers may age to pink and red.

Compact shrub, 3 to 5 feet tall and wide. Good in containers. Blooms about a month earlier than other selections. White flowers may age to pink and red. 'Moon Dance.' Large, conical clusters of white flowers held upright on strong stems. Great for cut flowers. Grows 6 to 8 feet tall and 4 to 5 feet wide. Makes nice informal hedge.

Large, conical clusters of white flowers held upright on strong stems. Great for cut flowers. Grows 6 to 8 feet tall and 4 to 5 feet wide. Makes nice informal hedge. 'Pinky Winky.' Very large, conical flower clusters up to 16 inches long age to pink; clusters may be pink and white at same time. Grows 6 to 8 feet tall and wide. Good for informal hedge.

Very large, conical flower clusters up to 16 inches long age to pink; clusters may be pink and white at same time. Grows 6 to 8 feet tall and wide. Good for informal hedge. ' White Wedding.' Large, pillow-shaped clusters of white flowers appear from spring until fall. Grows 4 to 6 feet tall and 3 to 4 feet wide. Good for cut flowers, informal hedges, borders.

Large, pillow-shaped clusters of white flowers appear from spring until fall. Grows 4 to 6 feet tall and 3 to 4 feet wide. Good for cut flowers, informal hedges, borders. 'Zinfin Doll.' Huge, conical flowers clusters open white, then change to pink from the bottom up. Clusters may be two colors at once. Grows 6 to 8 feet tall and wide. Long bloom season. Superb for cut flowers.

Common Pests & Plant Diseases