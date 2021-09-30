You might see them on Valentine's Day—the Osiria rose is unmistakable, even amongst its fellow red-hued peers. Though it possesses the same shape as the other standard grocery store varieties, the one thing you can't miss about the Osiria rose is the two-tone, striking red and white petals with a gentle ombre. It's anything but generic.

If you're thinking about a new addition to your garden, consider the Osiria rose, a hybrid tea rose that produces velvety, voluptuous blooms in the late summer and fall. Their dual-toned petals, which begin as a bright cherry red, will gently taper into a calmer shade as the season progresses. If you're running off to research more about this mysterious flower, be warned. Photographs don't always accurately render the hues of the petals, and Photoshop is rampant.

How to Grow the Osira Rose

The Osiria rose can grow in a range of climates, starting with the USDA hardiness zone 7a. When adding one to your garden, be sure to start with good soil that drains well. With this rose, things can be slow going, so don't get discouraged. It can take up to five years for the Osiria rose bush to achieve its peak size (three to four feet tall). Though it's known to be challenging to cultivate, it will reward you well not only by its blooms, but also by its tantalizing scent.

When planting, plenty of sun is ideal. More sun spells more flowers. However, you also want the location to provide protection from wind and rain—the heads are known to droop on weak stems.

How to Care for the Osiria Rose

As aforementioned, ensure that the soil drains well. The Osiria rose can grow in many types of soils, but if water can't drain, you risk root rot and fungal infections.

It's recommended that you fertilize your roses about twice a year—once in early spring and again in midsummer. If you live in a colder climate, you will need to protect your Osiria rose bush during the winter.

As for pruning, it's acceptable and encouraged to deadhead. This clears the way for new flowers, and experts recommend cutting anywhere from a fourth to half an inch from a five-petal, outward-facing leaf.

The Osiria rose, like any other plant, is at risk for pests and disease. Powdery mildew, black spot, and rose aphids are a few of the things to monitor and treat. You've put in too much effort to let your roses succumb to a garden pest.