7 Nostalgic Flowering Plants That Will Take You Back to Grandma's Yard

"Wintertime doesn't often evoke images of soft, colorfully petaled blooms—which makes beautiful camellias and their cool-weather blooms all the more extraordinary," says Kip McConnell, Southern Living Plant Collection Director. Their flowers range in color from dark reds to creamy whites but, regardless of their hue, the result is spectacular. "Thick, year-round foliage and great height in some cases makes them an excellent screening plant, while their remarkable flowers make them a stellar addition to a cut flower garden," says McConnell.

Camellia sasanqua and Camellia japonica are two of the most popular camellia varieties grown in the United States, blooming in fall and the late winter or early spring, respectively. According to McConnell, they're ideal for garden beds due to their need for well-drained and organic-rich acidic soil. Their pruning needs are minimal, taking just a light shaping in the early weeks of spring if needed. "Pair them with other acidic favorites like Encore Azaleas for a fall floral show that will make the neighbors envious," says McConnell. Azaleas and camellias? Grandma would like the sound of that.