13 Flowers That Attract Hummingbirds to Your Garden

Everyone hopes to be blessed with hummingbirds in the garden. The antics of these petite, jewel-colored birds are endlessly fun to watch. They are the only birds capable of sustained hovering and can even fly backward and upside down. Hummingbirds are surprisingly fast and also territorial, often engaging in high-speed chases around the garden.

The ruby-throated hummingbird is the only species that nests east of the Mississippi, but there are 17 species total living in the U.S., many near the Mexican border. These migratory birds will follow their favorite blooms as the seasons change, stopping wherever they can refuel. Give them a garden loaded with these tasty nectar-producing flowers, and you're sure to lure hummingbirds for your outdoor entertainment.