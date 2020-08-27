5 Replacements for Dying Knock-Out Roses

The widely popular Knock-Out rose proves you can get too much of a good thing. Gardeners across the country love it for its months of steady bloom, disease-free foliage, and compact, mounding shape (at least for a while) that make it suitable for planting near the house. Unfortunately, it faces a fatal disease (as do other roses) called rose rosette. This virus spread by a tiny mite distorts the flowers and causes weird bunches of bright red stems to grow. Eventually, the plant dies. The only thing you can do is dig it up, throw it out with the trash, and replace it with something that isn’t a rose.