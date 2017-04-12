The Grumpy Gardener's Guide to Hydrangeas

The blooms of some hydrangeas change color naturally, most notably panicle hydrangea, which goes from white to pink as it ages. Mountain and French hydrangeas are the most common types on which the flower color can be altered. For many other kinds of hydrangeas the color cannot be changed. The bloom hue indicates the pH of the soil. In very acidic soil (pH 5.5 or below), flowers turn blue. In alkaline soil (pH 6 or above), flowers turn pink or even red. In slightly acidic or neutral soil (pH between 5.5 and 6), blooms may be purple or a mix of blue and pink on a single shrub. Keep in mind that selections vary in their sensitivity to pH. For example, 'Ami Pasquier' stays crimson in all but the most acid soil. To make soil more acidic, work sulfur to the soil. To make it more alkaline do the same with lime. This chart can help you determine how much sulfur or lime you need, depending on your desired pH. Endless Summer's Color Me Pink and Color Me Blue products supply pelletized lime and sulfur respectively. Depending on the size of your plant and your soil conditions, you may need to adjust it several times. Be patient; results may take months.