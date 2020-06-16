How To Keep Cut Roses Alive

We love fresh flowers. Depending on the season, you’ll find us gathering blooms whenever and wherever we can find them. Whether it’s a shock of pink camellias from our garden, a handful of fragrant gardenias from a generous neighbor, or a dozen roses from the local florist, we love to have fresh flowers in every room. While they’re at home in our favorite vases for a little while, they don’t always last very long. Sooner, rather than later, they start to wilt. The roses begin to droop, and it’s just a matter of time before the once-lovely flowers end up in the compost pile. There are a few tips out there for keeping cut flowers looking fresher for longer, so read on and try these tricks on your next bunch of roses, and you just might get to enjoy them for another week or two.

1. Prepare the Vessel

It’s important to clean the vase you plan to put your flowers in. Wash the vessel to rid it of any dirt, dust, and grime, to ensure your flowers get the best start possible.

2. Use Lukewarm Water

When you fill the vase, don’t use water that’s too hot or too cold. Extreme temperatures can shock the blooms and shorten their life, so it’s better to use lukewarm or room-temperature water.

3. Use Flower Food

Often, bouquets come with a packet of flower food that’s designed to keep cut flowers looking fresh. Dissolve the packet in the vase of water before putting the flowers in—your flowers will thank you.

4. Snip the Stems

Before putting the flowers in a vase with water, snip the ends of the stems. Cutting the ends at an angle will make it easier for the flowers to soak up the water and will keep them looking their best for longer.

5. Change the Water

Changing the water regularly will help keep your blooms fresh. When you change the water, be sure to remove spent leaves and petals that have fallen. Debris left in the water can rot and shorten the life of your blooms.

For more creative ideas for keeping cut flowers looking fresh, read our nine secrets for keeping flowers looking fresh and fragrant.

WATCH: The Queen Elizabeth Rose Is as Regal as Its Namesake