Honey Perfume Roses Have Wonderfully Fragrant, Long-Lasting Blooms
Rosa 'Honey Perfume' brings bright color and inviting fragrance to Southern gardens. These cultivars are Floribunda roses, deciduous shrubs in the family Rosaceae, and their showy blooms appear in eye-catching peach, apricot, and yellow hues. The blossoms are deeply fragrant, which is where they get the apt name "Honey Perfume." While we love red and pink roses, peachy flowers will always have a place in our gardens, and with a fragrance this memorable, we look forward to these blooms season after season.
As they grow, 'Honey Perfume' roses form a compact shrub that grows to 4 feet tall and 2-3 feet wide. Their full, frilly blooms appear in summer—usually in May—and continue until frost. They bloom in abundant clusters and can be counted on to rebloom throughout the year. They're grown for their attractive appearance as well as their strong fragrance. The foliage is deciduous and dark green.
According to the Missouri Botanical Garden, these roses are "best grown in medium moisture, slightly acidic, well-drained garden loams in full sun. Tolerates some light shade, but best flowering and disease resistance generally occur in full sun." They thrive in full sun with regular water and maintenance. The Missouri Botanical Garden recommends that gardeners "water deeply and regularly (mornings are best). Avoid overhead watering. Good air circulation promotes vigorous and healthy growth and helps control foliar diseases. Summer mulch helps retain moisture, keeps roots cool and discourages weeds. Remove spent flowers to encourage rebloom."
'Honey Perfume' roses were hybridized by Dr. Keith W. Zary in 1993 and have become garden favorites in the decades since they appeared. Plant your own, and you'll soon see why so many Southern gardeners covet their fragrant blooms.
What are your favorite roses to grow? What beautiful flowers are blooming in your garden this season?