The Best Amazon Faux Flowers To Decorate Your Home With This Fall No fuss, tons of autumn flair. Published on September 28, 2022 A vase of flowers can liven up any space, adding an instant touch of personality and color. While fresh flowers will always be a beautiful investment, it's one that doesn't last very long. Fresh flowers can be finicky to deal with, requiring cutting, arranging, and changing the water every few days. Alternatively, faux flowers make a fantastic way to get the same effect with less effort and fuss. Luckily, they are now fake flowers on the market that look almost identical to the real thing. Faux flowers can add seasonal flair to any home, especially during the fall with its vibrant color scheme of orange, red, and yellow. The pros of using faux flowers are manifold. They're long-lasting and able to be reused from one year to the next—which saves money compared to when you're constantly changing out fresh bouquets—and they also are incredibly low-maintenance. Additionally, faux flowers are pet-friendly and hypoallergenic, since they don't produce pollen. Mums got you down? This autumn, spruce up your fall home decorating with these festive faux flowers from Amazon, from September through Thanksgiving. 01 of 09 Faux Baby's Breath Amazon Buy It: $17.99; amazon.com Light orange baby's breath will give any space extra charm, and this option comes in a set of six bunches, which can be put together in a vase for a big display or dispersed in smaller arrangements. Shop the yellow and red bunches for a multi-colored look. 02 of 09 Artificial Eucalyptus Stems Amazon Buy It: $42.99; amazon.com These 27-inch eucalyptus stems add a colorful touch, whether in a vase or scattered on the table as makeshift garland. The six stems are made with bendable iron wire, which helps achieve any look that you desire. You'll be able to use these stems for years to come. 03 of 09 Handmade Artificial Thistle Bouquet Amazon Buy It: $14.99; amazon.com These fluffy, thistle-like blooms are perfect for infusing whimsy into any faux arrangement. The set comes in two different autumn color schemes. 04 of 09 Faux Sunflower Floral Bunches Amazon Buy It: $15.99; amazon.com It's not fall without sunflowers, and you won't have to worry about these wilting before the season comes to a close. Four bunches of real-looking silk sunflowers make up the set. 05 of 09 Dried Wheat Stalks Amazon Buy It: $14.98; amazon.com For a more neutral autumn scene, these dried wheat stalks are a perfect addition that works for decorating both inside or outside the home. Place in a vase or wrap with a festive ribbon. You get 100 stems for under $15. 06 of 09 Maple Leaf Faux Garland Amazon Buy It: $17.99; amazon.com Go beyond arrangements with a faux fall garland that offers a major pop of color to the staircase, mantel, table centerpiece, or porch. Each garland measures nearly six feet long (two come in the set), and you can find them offered in multiple fall color schemes. 07 of 09 Artificial Outdoor Boxwood Shrubs Amazon Buy It: $25.98; amazon.com Themed boxwood shrubs give lush detail to any front porch pumpkin display or work as low-maintenance hanging basket plants for the season. 08 of 09 Faux Chrysanthemum Ball Flowers Amazon Buy It: $14.99; amazon.com If you're lacking red in your fall decorations, look no further than these artificial chrysanthemum flower heads and leaves made of silk. Layer them into a cornucopia for a festive centerpiece. 09 of 09 Artificial Jasmine Stems Amazon Buy It: $25.95; amazon.com Jasmine flowers are always an elegant choice, and you can make them work for the autumn season by choosing this yellowy-orange shade of long statement-making branches. Each set comes with 10 stems.