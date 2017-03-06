Easy Spring Flower Arrangements You Can Totally Pull Off

This is definitely the easiest flower arrangement we've ever made. One look at it and you'll think, well, I can do that! Yes, yes you can.

Here's what you're going to need:

Tulips

Miniature rose plant

Delicate branches

Clear glass bowl large enough to fit your flora

Water

Start with a clear glass centerpiece-worthy bowl filled with water. You can mix in some flower food, just be sure it fully dissolves so you don't have grains swimming around in the bottom of the bowl. Wipe the rim of the bowl with a dry cloth to clean up any water droplets.

Clip a few miniature rose buds off your plant. If you don't have a miniature rose plant, other petite flowering varieties will work as well. Gently spread the petals out to make a flatter base that will help them float on the water's surface. Place your buds in the bowl, keeping them to one side. There's no perfect equation here—use as many or as few as you like. We thought four flowers worked well with the size of our bowl.

Next, take your tulips and gently curve them around the opposite side of the bowl. Stagger them so the blooms are at varying heights. Tuck in a branch or two for a rustic finishing touch.

Of course, you can customize this to make it your own. Swap in your favorite blooms or whatever you have on hand to create your own look. This arrangement should last a few days as long as you swap out the water daily.