A Floral Expert Says These Flowers Smell Like Freshly Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Sometimes you're in the mood for cookies. Sometimes you're in the mood for flowers. How about the best of both worlds?

Turns out, you can have your garden and smell your chocolate chip cookies too, at least according to Valerie Ghitelman, Vice President, Product Development & Design, 1-800-Flowers.com.

"The Cosmos Astrosanguineus, also known as Chocolate Cosmos, is a very graceful flower with velvety-red petals and centers that are almost black. While some get a sense of red velvet cake, its fragrance reminds me of rich chocolate and the smell of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies—it is irresistible!" offers Ghitelman.

Native to Mexico, if you're looking to grow or buy an arrangement with these enticingly-scented flowers—that also happen to be visual stunners—there are a few things to keep in mind. "These beautiful flowers are somewhat fragile and delicate. As they develop, they become top heavy and tend to droop slightly. To keep them upright, it is best to arrange these deep crimson beauties with a sturdy companion such as hydrangea," says Ghitelman. "For a truly mesmerizing bouquet, build the arrangement with stems of billowy, green ornamental grasses." (If you're on a floral arranging kick, check out 1-800-Flowers' workshops with Alice's Table.)

For more on growing and caring for cosmos, check out our tips here. And get ready for these gorgeous blooms to be one of your new favorites.

We'd love to hear from you: What flowers, plants, and herbs are your absolute favorite to get a whiff of in your garden or on your windowsill?