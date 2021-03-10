6 Secrets To Getting Your Tulips To Thrive in the South

“Tulips are going to do better in full sun,” Grimaldi says. “Once you’ve picked your site, it’s best to prepare the soil just as you would when preparing to plant any other annual or perennial in your garden bed. Remember, good drainage is important. There are a number of ways to manage soil moisture, but the easiest thing to do in annual beds year over year is to build them up with organic matter to improve the soil and soil texture and break up any clay.”